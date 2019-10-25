According to the latest reports, Wales full-back Liam Williams has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Sunday. Williams picked up an ankle injury during a practice session.

Reports claim that Williams will miss out on both the semi-final and the final if Wales makes it that far. If Wales beats South Africa, the team will face either neighbours England or the defending world champions New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final. Even if the European side loses against the Proteas, they still have a bronze medal match ahead of them next weekend.

As of now, a replacement for Williams is yet to be called. However, it was decided that in the place of Williams, Leigh Halfpenny would start against South Africa in the full-back position.

A recent statement published by the Welsh Rugby Union reads, "Liam Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup following an ankle injury sustained in an accidental collision during training. His prognosis will be established in the forthcoming days. No replacement has been called up at this stage."

Williams' year so far has been terrific. He won almost everything possible. With his club, the Saracens, the full-back won the English Premiership and the European Champions Cup. He was also an important part of Wales' Grand Slam-winning team. Williams so far has won 62 caps for Wales and 3 caps for England.

Apart from Williams, other injury issues as well are keeping the Welsh brigade anxious. They already lost Josh Navidi because of an injury. The back-rower suffered a hamstring injury during their quarter-final clash against France.

According to reports, Wales coach Warren Gatland wants more backline cover for his side. Hence, he called in Owen Lane as Navidi's replacement.

Center Jonathan Davies injured his knee during his side's win against Fiji. Since then, he missed both the victories that his team generated over Uruguay and France.

Another center for Wales, Hadleigh Parkes, broke a bone in his hand during the opening game against Georgia. He still continued playing and he appeared in all five World Cup games so far. Again, during the game against Uruguay, Parkes picked up a shoulder injury.

BBC reports that both Parkes and Davies are included in the side that will face South Africa in a couple of days.