Being an industry veteran having years of experience in the field of telemarketing, he shares insights on its trends.

The modern era has seen innumerable methods of marketing products and services which are effective and give desirable results. But one method that has been in the industry for decades and has given consistent performance is that of telemarketing. Amongst the many advanced methods of marketing, this conventional one still stands strong and people who adopt it have been found to get spectacular results. Industry expert Ryan Mitchell Rios who has seen the telemarketing industry from close quarters considers it to be one of the safest bets ever which has the potential to surpass all modern marketing methods of present times.

In a brief conversation with Ryan, he informed us about the advantages of telemarketing in today's competitive business world and how it can help spiral your businesses fortunes to the next level. Here are the excerpts:

What makes you think that telemarketing is the best option when compared to other technologically advanced methods?

Telemarketing gives instant feedback from the customers on call that gives you an exact idea of scrutinizing the situation and work accordingly. It is so far considered to be one of the best from the lot.

What are your views on the trends that the telemarketing industry would pick up in coming time?

There are numerous advancements taking place in the industry, artificial intelligence being one of them. The future might see the use of speech recognition technology for calling prospective customers. Analytics can also be used to gauge customers behavior and map the further plan of action accordingly.

Any further advancement according to you in this space?

Cloud technology would play a big role in getting the telemarketing industry to the next level.

What does the future hold for this space?

Telemarketing would emerge as one of the most powerful tools given the advancements in technology going forward. With constant innovations, the future of telemarketing looks bright.

Connect with Ryan on his Instagram: @ryanhelpedme, to know more.