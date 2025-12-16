The UK is facing a deepening crisis in NHS dentistry, with some Brits pulling out their own teeth due to the inability to secure urgent dental care, according to patient watchdog Healthwatch England. A recent report details how people in severe pain are turning to DIY dentistry, sourcing unprescribed antibiotics or traveling long distances for treatment, as emergency appointments remain elusive despite NHS guidelines promising help within days.

This issue underscores broader access problems, with 10 per cent fewer adults having seen an NHS dentist in the past 24 months as of September 2025 compared to 2019.

Challenges in Accessing Urgent Care

Healthwatch England's findings reveal that many patients cannot register with an NHS dentist for routine check-ups, leading to reliance on urgent services that are often overwhelmed. Those with broken teeth, abscesses or intense pain should receive care within 24 hours or seven days, but reports show individuals being advised to contact dozens of practices or even cross county lines.

In deprived areas, residents are now 67 per cent more likely to need urgent dental treatment than those in affluent regions, up from 40 per cent in 2019, highlighting a growing inequality in oral health outcomes. NHS 111 call volumes for dental issues rose by about 20 per cent between July and September 2025, reflecting heightened demand amid reduced preventive care.

Even when urgent slots are obtained, treatments are sometimes limited to addressing one problem at a time, with follow-ups scarce under NHS constraints. This piecemeal approach leaves many without comprehensive resolution, exacerbating long-term issues.

Patient Experiences and DIY Dentistry

Stories from affected individuals paint a stark picture of desperation. One patient described pulling out their own tooth after failing to find help, leading to infection and sourcing antibiotics from unreliable channels, ultimately accruing thousands in debt for private care.

Another with an abscess was told by NHS 111 to ring every dental practice in the county, extending into neighbouring areas if necessary. Such accounts align with wider trends, where some travel up to 110 miles or seek treatment abroad. On X, BBC Radio 5 Live noted similar distress, citing people driving hundreds of miles or resorting to self-extraction amid the dental crisis.

MPs say the distress of being unable to find an NHS dentist is "totally unacceptable"



A BBC study found:

-people going hundreds of miles away

-pulling out their own teeth@DHSCgovuk says it invests £3bn/year in dentistry@NickyAACampbell asks:

How do we fix the dental crisis? — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) July 14, 2023

A 2023 survey indicated 10 per cent of Britons had attempted their own dental work, with over a third trying to remove teeth. Satisfaction with NHS dentistry has plummeted to 20 per cent, down from 60 per cent pre-pandemic. Poor oral health costs the economy £105 million ($140.2 million) annually in lost workdays.

Government and Sector Responses

The government has pledged 700,000 additional urgent dental appointments yearly through 2028-2029, alongside reforms to the dental contract. Recent changes include higher payments for emergency NHS work and £20,000 ($26,700) incentives for dentists in underserved areas. A spokesperson acknowledged inheriting a decayed system but emphasised efforts to expand capacity.

Healthwatch urges monthly reporting on progress and a legal right to NHS dentist registration. The British Dental Association warns that without substantial funding, like the £3 billion ($4.0 billion) annual investment, the service lacks a sustainable future.

As of 16 December 2025, with only 18 million adults seen by NHS dentists in the last 24 months, calls for comprehensive overhaul persist. Critics argue short-term fixes fall short, as Brits pulling out own teeth remains a grim indicator of systemic strain.