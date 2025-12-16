It is the question that has hung over pop culture like a darkening storm cloud: Will Ariana Grande's highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour actually happen? While tickets have been sold and dates scheduled for the summer of 2026, there are concerns that it might be cancelled due to a persistent wave of health scares involving the Wicked star.

A new blind item suggests that Grande, herself, isn't sure if she still wants to do the tour and is considering cancelling it. The 'we can't be friends' hitmaker is aware of her obligations to her fans, but her intense schedule has already affected her health, and she knows that she also needs a break for self-preservation. Unfortunately, she also planned to make the tour her last before taking a break and cancelling it would be a blow to Arianators, so Grande has to face the dilemma.

The Blind Item Sparking Cancellation Rumours

The strongest catalyst for the current cancellation rumours about Grande's upcoming tour appears to be a recent blind item published on a major gossip site, Crazy Days and Nights. Grande's fans were convinced that it was referring to her.

'The A list actress/singer is this close to canceling her tour,' the blind item released on 11 December read.

There were already speculations that Grande might cancel her tour, and the blind item only fuelled the rumours. According to TikTok user celebritea.blinds, the blind item was referring to Grande and her 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour. She also linked the blind item to a report published by PopRant a week earlier, which claimed Grande was planning to cancel her tour due to her health and backlash over her appearance during the Wicked press tour.

In November, Grande appeared on Amy Poehler's The Good Hang podcast. She described her upcoming tour her 'one last hurrah,' hinting that she could take a long break after it because 'it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.

"I'm going to give it my all and it's going to be beautiful. And I'm so grateful. I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like: 'One last hurrah' - for now,' she said.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour is set to run for 41 days starting in June 2026 in Oakland, California. However, it will require months of demanding physical and vocal preparation. While Grande allegedly wanted to cancel the tour, her team was reportedly pushing for it. Neither Grande nor her management has confirmed any change to her schedule amid the rumours.

The Physical Price of the Wicked Press Blitz

Ariana Grande had a packed schedule during the press tour for Wicked 2. The non-stop promotional campaigns for Wicked: For Good took a toll on her health after she contracted COVID-19.

Grande and her Wicked co-stars kicked off their promotional tour for the sequel in São Paulo, Brazil, on 4 November 2025. They attended numerous premieres and related events in the weeks leading up to its release on 21 November. However, Grande's involvement was cut short after her COVID-19 diagnosis, and she was forced to cancel multiple high-profile appearances, including a slot on The Kelly Clarkson Show and the New York premiere.

Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, shared a positive update about her condition a day after it was announced. 'We know that she's going to be fine,' he said, but he also acknowledged how much his sister was 'working so much.'

Intense Scrutiny and the Appearance Backlash

Aside from the packed schedule during the Wicked: For Good press tour, another concern that plagued Ariana Grande was the incessant scrutiny about her appearance. There is widespread commentary across social media about her frail appearance and thin physique.

Some went so far as to examine her photos from the tour, pointing out her visible collarbones. Her emaciated appearance also fuels the rumours that she has serious underlying physical problems.

Grande was asked in one interview how she coped with beauty standards and she became emotional as she reflected on the pattern of body-shaming and unwarranted commentary she received from the public, saying she was like a 'specimen in a petri dish' when she was 16 or 17.

Grande acknowledged that people have become comfortable commenting on others' bodies and faces and speculating about the underlying conditions behind their looks, which she said was 'dangerous.'

Grande admitted that she found it 'uncomfortable' and 'horrible' no matter what scale, but she's thankful for the support system she had. So, she's at the point in her life when she leaves no room for such unwelcome commentaries.

For now, the 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour remains officially on the schedule. Grande's fans, however, continue to monitor her team for any sign of cancellation.