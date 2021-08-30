Since his first tentative forays into the world of YouTube at the age of eight, Sami Loyal has been in thrall to the power of social media and its seemingly unlimited potential. Ignoring the jaunts and taunts of his peers who branded him the "fat kid who sat on YouTube all day," Sami Loyal made it his mission to understand social media inside and out and learn how to use it to his advantage. Fast forward a decade, and Sami Loyal is better known as the entrepreneur behind the hugely popular and immensely lucrative YouTube channel Forflies.

Social media proved indispensable to Sami Loyal, who made his fortune in the world of cryptocurrency and then consolidated it by sharing his unique and penetrating insights on trading to a global audience of millions via his YouTube channel. As a fierce advocate of the myriad benefits of social media, Loyal is keen to promote its use to anyone wishing to develop and grow their brand.

"Social media is the most powerful advertising and marketing tool that has ever existed," explained Sami Loyal. "A few decades ago, PR firms would not have believed such platforms were possible. But we now live in a world where they are very much a reality. Yet still, so many brands seem to lack an integrated understanding of how social media can take their operations and reach to a whole different level. You'll be surprised how many people I meet who are completely blase and clueless about their brand's social media platforms. Their attitude is, 'Oh, so and so takes care of that,' or, 'It's not something we concern ourselves with all that much!' There's no sense of urgency or willingness to give their brand a fully comprehensive and solid social media identity, and that is always a mistake. Here's the news, folks: when it comes to social media, it's very much a case of do or die."

As a self-taught trader, Sami Loyal provides an educational program on YouTube that teaches subscribers how to successfully and sustainably trade. It's proved a surefire hit, and such is its popularity. It has seen Sami Loyal invited to renowned industry events such as Financial Summits.

Loyal explained, "Without social media, I wouldn't have an audience, and without an audience, I wouldn't be where I am today. It's as simple as that. You should view social media as an opportunity that will lead to a world of opportunities. To put it plainly, social media creates a global client base and encourages engagement, interaction, and loyalty to your brand. It can take a small brand from any small town and give them a store window to the entire world. Its reach and capacity for generating leads, furthering the business, and promoting your reputation are phenomenal, and there is nothing better for creating a dynamic and integral awareness of your brand."

Sami Loyal added, "In the final analysis, a brand without a social media presence is like a plant trapped in a room without windows. There's no exposure to the light it needs for growth, and pretty soon, it'll shrivel up and die. Yet, a brand with a social media presence is like an acorn planted in the most fertile soil and favorable climate. In short, it's only a matter of time before it becomes a mighty oak."