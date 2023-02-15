Samsung has been on a launch spree lately. The Korean brand unveiled its much-awaited Galaxy S23 series of smartphones earlier this month. As expected, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are garnering huge popularity among Samsung fans.

Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series trio has gained positive reviews from users and experts. This isn't surprising given that the newly launched smartphones boast improved cameras, and offer long battery life. In fact, Samsung has now revealed that the Galaxy S23 series has broken the pre-order record in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy S23 breaks preorder record in S. Korea https://t.co/2UMIv6FWE3 — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) February 14, 2023

Samsung has registered over a whopping 1.09 million pre-orders for its latest flagship smartphones in just seven days, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency. The highest-end and the most popular offering in the lineup, the Galaxy S23 Ultra registered 650,000 pre-orders.

This accounts for an impressive 60 per cent of all pre-orders received by the Korean smartphone giant. The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, received a decent 23 per cent of all pre-orders. Lastly, the Galaxy S23+ received 17 per cent of pre-orders. For comparison, last year's Galaxy S22 series registered 1.01 million pre-orders in South Korea.

Samsung is reportedly planning to sell 10 per cent more Galaxy S23 units than its predecessor in the calendar year. In line with this, the company offered a myriad of unmissable benefits with the Galaxy S23 series pre-orders in its home market. For instance, those who pre-order a Galaxy S23 series phone get free storage upgrades.

In other words, if a consumer buys the 128GB version of a Galaxy S23 series phone, they qualify to get a 256GB version of the handset without shelling out more money. As if that weren't enough, pre-orders include free wireless and wired chargers, more trade-in discounts, as well as a SmartThings Station.

Also, pre-orders include Samsung Store credit which comes in handy for ordering accessories such as cases. According to Samsung, the 200MP primary camera is the Galaxy S23 Ultra's most notable feature. However, most buyers were impressed by the handset's long battery life and its raw performance.

Still, the Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a great camera setup with improved videography and low-light imaging. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ offer longer battery life and better performance.