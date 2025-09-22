Property investor, author, and financial freedom educator Samuel Leeds appeared alongside Nigel Farage on GB News for a prime-time debate on the future of Britain's buy-to-let sector and the impact of new government policies.

The discussion highlighted the growing challenges faced by small landlords, who are struggling with higher taxes and declining profitability, while large corporations and foreign firms increasingly dominate the housing market.

Leeds, who runs the training organisation Property Investors and has authored several books on real estate and financial freedom, emphasised the pressures on entrepreneurial landlords:

"Even in poorer parts of the country, rents have risen far above inflation. Landlords are being demonised and overtaxed, while big companies are allowed to snap up housing stock unchecked,' Leeds said during the debate.

Farage, a long-standing advocate of home ownership, echoed concerns about corporate concentration in the property market:

"We've got to distinguish between ordinary landlords who own a couple of properties and maintain them, and the big players buying up homes on a massive scale.'

Leeds argued that government policy is discouraging entrepreneurship at a time when Britain needs it most:

"My whole industry is persecuted. The government should be supporting self-made entrepreneurs who create businesses and pay taxes, not punishing them for success.'

This was not the first time Leeds and Farage shared a stage. The two previously addressed the Millionaire Mastermind conference, hosted by The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente, where Leeds spoke about property and financial independence to an audience of UK entrepreneurs.

With appearances on national television and endorsements from global figures including Elon Musk and Andrew Tate, Leeds is increasingly becoming a prominent voice in the national debate on property, taxation, and financial freedom. Watch the full debate with Nigel Farage on GB News here.