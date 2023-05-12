If you've ever tried to get into the business of deal sourcing or rent-to-rent in the UK, you may be quite familiar with the laborious, time-consuming, and mandatory compliance procedure for the same. For complete legal protection of your business, you need to register with the HMRC for compliance to anti-money laundering laws, get professional indemnity insurance, register with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for Data Protection compliance, and subscribe to the membership of one of the Property Ombudsman like The Property Ombudsman (TPO) or Property Redress Scheme (PRS). To protect yourself from future disputes and loss, you also need to make contracts that are renewable yearly with each client where you enlist and clearly define all obligations, limits and fees for the two parties. Not only does all of this take months of running around getting signatures and submitting forms, but also drains thousands of pounds out of your pocket since you have to pay a hefty fee for each of these steps. Fail to comply, and you may be heavily fined or even prosecuted.

However, Samuel Leeds, property investment trainer and owner of the company 'Property Investors', says the issues faced by deal sourcing and rent-to-rent businesses run much deeper than simply exhaustion of time and money for the process. According to some of his students, the ombudsman, Property Redress Scheme, has been showing strong bias against budding entrepreneurs in this industry for a while now. When a dispute occurs between say, a small-scale deal sourcer and an investor, the ombudsman doesn't investigate or analyse the issue almost at all and pushes the small business owners to mediate the issue with sizable settlement amounts. A failure to meet this requirement leads to the removal of the company from the redress scheme despite solid evidence from the deal sourcer party. Due to PRS's connection with other ombudsmans, the deal sourcer rejected by PRS doesn't get to join others either, eventually forcing him/her to shut down the business. Leeds finds it interesting that the owners of Property Redress Scheme also own a few things like LandlordZone, a media outlet, where they regularly bash deal sourcers and rent-to-renters, and such businesses as general strategies.

After years of dealing with this issue along with his students and at the same time, researching for a sustainable solution for the matter, Leeds finally has made it happen. After talking to consultants, specialists, regulations, authorities, and following trading standards for approval, and spending tens of thousands of pounds as consultancy fees to the top lawyers in the country, in December, 2022, Leeds finally launched his own property redress scheme named Property Investors Mediation Service aka PIMS. With this scheme, you have to register only once and get covered up for unlimited businesses. So, PIMS will cover you for your deal sourcing, rent-to-rent, joint venture businesses, and any other property business you wish to conduct - all within a five minute sign up time and a one-time subscription fee much smaller than the total cost of the mandatory procedure mentioned above.

After becoming a PIMS member, you will automatically be included in the redress scheme, which offers comprehensive mediation services. Additionally, you will have access to sample contracts that you can modify and utilise in your rent-to-rent, deal sourcing, and property joint venture endeavours, as applicable and suitable. The organisation's team of investigators, mediators, and adjudicators, overseen by their legal department, regularly review and update all of their contracts, meaning you don't have to worry about any contract renewal and can focus on managing your business in peace.

Property Investors Mediation Service is the very first independent organisation to offer a business-to-business mediation service for property professionals working solely in rent-to-rent, deal sourcing, and joint ventures. The company has some of the top investigators and advocates in the UK working with it who ensure a thorough examination of every complaint, mediation of the situation between the deal sourcer or rent-to-renter and the complainant, as well as the adjudication of any complaint going to media or social media.

The best part of being a PIMS member is that the membership fee covers it all - no extra hidden charges, plus no more need to join any Ombudsman like TPO or PRS. PIMS members can have full protection from the organisation and at the same time, they can enhance the confidence and trust of investors and landlords by exhibiting the PIMS logo on their website. With its extensive services, Property Investors Mediation Service aims to help as many small business owners as possible by keeping their cost of business low and providing impartial mediation and adjudication services for any dispute that may occur.