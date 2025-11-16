The former Duchess of York's forthcoming book, Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way, has been quietly removed from retailer listings after publication was repeatedly delayed, industry data shows. The withdrawal, confirmed by book-data specialists and reported by major outlets, comes amid an unprecedented series of reputational and practical blows to Ferguson and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Publishing Crisis Amid Royal Fallout

The decision to pull the title is widely interpreted as a commercial move. It is understood to be closely connected to Ferguson's recent public troubles, notably the scandal surrounding her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Neil Denny of BookBrunch was blunt about the reasons: 'It makes total sense commercially. You have to imagine it's to do with the current controversies,' he told the media. He added that shelving the book now likely costs the publisher very little, given that it's not a title that 'ages,' and the publisher can wait until the public scrutiny eases.

This withdrawal marks a significant turning point in Ferguson's once-steady career as a children's author. She has written dozens of titles, including 'Budgie the Little Helicopter' and novels like 'Her Heart for a Compass'. Her creative output has long bolstered her public profile, but now that lifeline seems under threat.

My new #childrensbook, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods is OUT NOW, available at the link in my bio. Come with Flora and Fern on a snow-filled woodland adventure as they prepare for a festive party! Illustrations by the wonderful Denise Hughes. @NFPublishingUK pic.twitter.com/KIpuyiFqag — Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahMFergie15) October 10, 2024

Rumours of a Portuguese Exit, What's a Solid Fact?

Parallel to the commercial setback are persistent reports, largely from lifestyle and celebrity outlets, that Ferguson is considering relocating to Portugal, where her daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank have established a family base.

Several pieces in the celebrity press suggest Ferguson may take up residence at Eugenie's property or nearby developments, with one report referencing seafront homes priced at around £3.6 million. Those reports, however, are framed as speculation and are not corroborated by statements from Ferguson's representatives.

It is important to distinguish tabloid reportage from confirmed fact. To date, there is no verified public statement from Ferguson's office confirming a permanent move overseas. Journalistic caution is warranted: multiple outlets have cited anonymous 'friends' or local sources when describing an imminent January departure. Those claims remain unverified at press time.

The Wider Fallout and Public Cost

Ferguson's latest troubles reflect a broader unravelling of her public standing. Earlier this year, a resurfaced 2011 email in which she called Epstein her 'supreme friend' drew sharp criticism, triggering a cascade of reputational damage. Following that disclosure, several charities severed ties with her.

Her ex-husband was stripped of his titles in October 2025, a rare move by King Charles, which also affected Ferguson's use of her Duchess title. Meanwhile, she reportedly faces eviction from Royal Lodge, the Windsor home she shared with Andrew.

In this context, withdrawing her book may be as much about reputation management as about commercial risk. By pulling the title now, the publisher avoids launching it in a climate where potential buyers, including parents, schools, and booksellers, might be turned off or anxious about public response.

If she does relocate to Portugal, Ferguson may seek a quieter platform to rebuild her professional life. A home near Eugenie would offer some stability, and distance from the UK media could help her navigate the reputational storm. But a move alone won't restore her book deals or her charitable network overnight, especially if the Epstein association continues to cast a long shadow.

For now, the facts are clear: her book is withdrawn, she has not publicly denied the Portugal rumours, and her public standing remains fragile.