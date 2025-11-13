Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is said to have found an unusual source of comfort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II — the late monarch's beloved corgis.

According to insiders, Ferguson believes the Queen's spirit communicates with her through Muick and Sandy, the two dogs she now cares for at Royal Lodge.

The claims have sparked a mix of concern, compassion and curiosity within royal circles, as friends say the Duchess feels guided and reassured by what she interprets as messages from the animals.

'She Talks Through Them': Duchess Feels Guided By Daily Interactions

Ferguson and her former husband, Prince Andrew, took back Muick and Sandy after the Queen's death in September 2022. The pair had initially given the dogs to the late monarch in 2021. Since their return, the Duchess has reportedly formed an intense emotional attachment to the animals.

'Every morning, they come to me and bark and I'm sure it's her talking to me,' she has allegedly told friends. Those close to Ferguson say she often interprets the dogs' behaviour as signs or guidance from Her Majesty, believing the animals carry the Queen's presence into her daily life.

The emotional connection, insiders say, has become both comforting and symbolic — a way for Ferguson to feel close to the woman who remained a steadying influence throughout decades of public scrutiny.

Palace Insiders Voice Unease Amid Personal Strain

While many see Ferguson's attachment as a tender expression of grief, royal sources reportedly worry that her belief in a spiritual link may signal emotional strain. The Duchess has faced months of personal stress, from financial uncertainty to ongoing concerns about her future at Royal Lodge, the home she shares with Prince Andrew.

'She's talking more and more about how the Queen still guides her,' one insider claimed. 'It's sweet, but also a little worrying. She's been through a lot, and maybe she's clinging to the idea that the Queen is still with her.'

Those who know Ferguson say her sentimentality has always been part of her personality, but recent pressures may be magnifying her reliance on symbolic comfort.

Beatrice and Eugenie 'Concerned' For Their Mother

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be gently encouraging their mother to stay grounded. A family friend shared that both daughters are 'worried she's reading too much into it' and fear she may be channelling her grief into something 'almost supernatural.'

The sisters have reportedly been visiting more often in recent months to lift her spirits, especially after Ferguson's recovery from breast cancer earlier this year. They are said to be protective of their mother as she navigates life on the edges of the royal family and under persistent national attention.

The Corgis As Symbols Of Loyalty And Loss

To the Duchess, the corgis are far more than pets. Ferguson has described them as living threads of the Queen's spirit — reminders of Her Majesty's warmth, humour and resilience. 'They're part of her soul,' she has previously said. 'Looking after them feels like looking after her.'

Insiders say Ferguson speaks to the dogs constantly, keeps them close and fiercely protects them. 'She really believes the Queen's spirit lives in them,' one source claimed.

A Grieving Heart Still In The Public Eye

While the claims have raised eyebrows, some royal commentators urge empathy. Ferguson, they note, has faced emotional turbulence for decades, and if the corgis bring her comfort, it may be harmless. 'The Queen's corgis were her solace,' one analyst said. 'Now they're Sarah's.'

As the Duchess continues rebuilding her life, her bond with Muick and Sandy may simply be her way of keeping the Queen's presence alive — one bark, one memory and one quiet moment at a time.