Sarah Palin revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 after one of her daughters and then her son contracted the disease.

The former governor of Alaska admitted that she thought she was "confident" enough of her own health to believe that she would not catch the disease. She had previously joked about being "blessed to breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air." But her "case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this."

Palin told People in a statement that one of her daughters tested positive for COVID-19 first after she woke up without her sense of taste and smell. With her daughter in isolation, she then noticed similar symptoms with her 12-year-old son Tig, who has Down Syndrome.

"I then observed symptoms in my son Trig, who curiously is the most enthusiastic mask-wearer, and after our numerous negative tests over the year, he tested positive. Children with special needs are vulnerable to COVID ramifications, so with a high fever he was prescribed azithromycin, which really seemed to help, and I increased amounts of vitamins I put in his puréed food," she shared.

The 57-year-old 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee revealed that she still tested negative when she isolated with her son. However, COVID-19 symptoms eventually manifested overnight "with a slight fever and sore muscles." Palin said she had some of the "bizarre" symptoms including loss of taste and smell which led her to assume that she has the virus.

"That day I finally tested positive — like millions of other Americans," Palin said as she admitted that COVID-19 can "really knock you down" so she urged everyone to "use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there."

Palin noted that there are more "viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we'll never avoid every source of illness or danger." She further urged everyone to "be vigilant, don't be frightened." She also advised prioritising some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when you test positive for COVID-19, you at least have "some armour to fight it."