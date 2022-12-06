Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, who has been making more headlines than usual over the past couple of months, recently received a £173 million offer from Al-Nasr SC. The Saudi Arabian club won't be the first team to target Ronaldo, now that he is a free agent after Manchester United terminated the Portugues star's contract with no compensation following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

However, Ronaldo won't be an easy player to sign. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is up to half a billion followers now on Instagram, and it will take quite a lucrative deal to sign a man of his status. In an interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo revealed he turned down an offer worth £305 million last summer from an undisclosed Saudi Arabian club.

If a £305 million contract didn't get him to move to the Middle East, it's hard to say what will. Although, at the time, he was still a Manchester United player. Now that his contract with the English side is no more, perhaps this time, the five-time Champions League winner might consider the move.

It would seem like Ronaldo isn't phased by the mutual decision. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," Ronaldo told Piers when asked about his opinions on Erik ten Hag. He further went on to describe the situation in the Manchester United camp and explained how he had expected more from the Red Devil in the midst of his return and was disappointed by what he met instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to sign any contract, with the understanding from sources that his focus is only on winning the World Cup. Portugal takes on Switzerland today at 7 pm (GMT) for a chance to make it to the quarter-finals. With only one goal to Ronaldo's name this World Cup, he will be looking to add more to his tally.

After scoring against Ghana in Portugues 3-2 win over the African side, Ronaldo became the first player to score at five separate World Cup tournaments. He insisted he scored again in their 2-0 victorious clash against Uruguay, the supposed header from a cross by Bruno Fernandes, a goal that was later awarded to Bruno. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez also recently made headlines when she posted a bikini photo taken from a Qatari beach.