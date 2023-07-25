Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has reportedly made a formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain FC for star striker Kylian Mbappe. The total value of the one-year proposal is reportedly worth up to an eye-watering $1.1 billion (£856.7k).

According to reports across Europe, the French giants have already accepted the world-record transfer fee of approximately £259 million from Al-Hilal. This amount constitutes only the transfer fee, which is significantly much more than what Real Madrid would be willing to pay for the player. Likewise, it's a much better deal than allowing the Frenchman to leave on a free transfer next summer when his contract is due to expire.

Apart from the fees that PSG would potentially receive, the deal also includes weekly earnings of about £11.6m for a year-long contract for Mbappe. He has entered the final year of his contract with PSG, and has confirmed that he has no intention of taking up the option to extend for another year. He is happy to stay to finish his existing contract, but the club is not keen on letting him leave for free next year.

It is understood that Mbappe plans to finally join Real Madrid in 2024, but the Ligue 1 champions are determined to sell him now if he refuses to renew. However, Real Madrid are not keen on breaking the bank for a player who will be available for free in 12 months. This has opened the door for the Saudi Pro League side.

A deal that PSG can't refuse

With the player's contract due to expire in 2024, PSG could potentially suffer losses if they fail to collect a transfer fee. This is why they have been left with no choice but to put the prolific striker on the market now. Real Madrid are remaining calm about the situation, as they are avoiding a repeat of last summer's embarrassing snub. Los Blancos have already spent a significant amount of money this summer, and Florentino Perez does not want to spend excessively if it can be avoided.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal's bid surpasses PSG's £198m record signing of Neymar Jr. back in 2017. The fees would cover what they paid AS Monaco for Mbappe in 2018, which was only £162m. A £100m profit is expected, and PSG would be laughing all the way to the bank if the deal pushes through.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Al-Hilal's bid is meant to open talks between the two clubs, but no discussions between the Saudi club and the player's representatives have taken place just yet.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. 🚨🔵🇸🇦



Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.



No talks on player side.



⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Nevertheless, Sky Sports are convinced that PSG have accepted the offer from Al-Hilal. The French outfit thinks that Mbappe has already agreed a deal with Real Madrid, but no formal offer has come from the Spanish side so far. In any case, there is little chance that Los Blancos will attempt to outbid Al-Hilal.

Mbappe's long and winding road to his ultimate goal

Much has been said about Mbappe's desire to join Real Madrid. He missed the train last summer when he decided to extend his contract with PSG. It seems like the opportunity has presented itself again this summer, but the Spanish giants are not keen on splashing the cash when they can welcome him on a free next year.

The Saudi deal has reportedly been made more attractive by including a clause that allows Mbappe to freely join Real Madrid after just one season. It's also a win-win for the player, especially since the atmosphere at PSG is increasingly becoming less hospitable for him as the saga drags on.

He could potentially earn £604m tax free in just a year at the Saudi Pro League, and still join Real Madrid with a massive signing bonus in 2024. While his expected salary will only be at around £200k for the length of the one year deal with Al-Hilal, his earnings could triple through commercial arrangements and full control of his image rights.

NO talks taking place between Mbappé and Al Hilal at this stage. Just between Al Hilal & PSG. 🔵🇸🇦



Al Hilal plan to offer Kylian Mbappé net salary worth €200m/year.



It could only reach reported €700m package by including commercial deals — leaving 100% image rights to Kylian. pic.twitter.com/l3oj7JMFZc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Staying at PSG no longer seems to be an option

Following the confirmation that Mbappe has no intention to extend, PSG dropped him from the roster for their summer tour of Korea and Japan. He has started pre-season training, but now it seems clear that the club wants a sale to push through sooner rather than later.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has confirmed that an ultimatum has been given, and Mbappe should either extend or find employment elsewhere. The player has reportedly made the defiant stance that he would be willing to sit on the bench in the coming season so that he could leave on his own terms.

PSG are understandably unhappy with the player's decision to leave on a free transfer. This would leave the club with nothing while Mbappe bags a huge signing on bonus from Real Madrid. This move is seen as a "betrayal" by the French champions, something that further sours the relationship between the two parties.

Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in January, the Saudi Pro League teams have become increasingly more aggressive in pursuing the biggest names in Europe. It remains to be seen if the Mbappe deal will push through.