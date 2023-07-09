The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates suffered a major blow over the weekend if reports are to be believed. Following the publication of France Football's interview with the striker, a number of PSG players have reportedly complained to club management.

RMC Sport and a several other media outlets are saying that at least six members of the PSG squad, including two new signings, have spoken to club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. They have apparently sent him Mbappe's statements, wherein the Frenchman spoke about his plans for the future and his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The interview came out in Saturday's edition of France Football, and he did not hesitate to speak openly about both the pros and cons of playing for the Ligue 1 champions. As a result, some of his comments were deemed to be "an insult to the club."

What did Mbappe say about his contract extension?

Mbappe confirmed several weeks ago that he had informed the club that he does not intend to pick up an option to extend his contract beyond 2024. When asked to elaborate about his decision to seek pastures new, he said: "Reasons to believe that this is my last season in Ligue 1? It's very simple, I'm a competitor and, when I play, it's to win...and no matter who I play with, no matter my shirt I'm wearing, no matter where, no matter the year, I never settle."

He made it clear that he's not satisfied with being where he currently is, and that he thinks moving somewhere else will help satiate his hunger for success. "I tell myself I can do it again and better. I have this hunger to win. I don't want to be on a team just to participate. That's why sometimes people think I'm arrogant," he said.

Mbappe weighs in on PSG's failed attempts to win the Champions League

It's a well-known fact that PSG have their sights set on Europe's biggest prize, but they have yet to win the UEFA Champions League despite massive investments in bringing in the most coveted players. When asked about this, Mbappe wiped his hands clean of the responsibility and said that he is already doing his part as a player.

"I don't know what PSG need to do to win the Champions League, it's not a question for me. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organize the squad, who build this club. I just try to do my job the best I can," he said.

Mbappe pointed out the fact that he has consistently been the league's top scorer for the last five years. He has played a key role in helping the club win multiple domestic titles, and his personal level has not dropped.

"I'm delighted to have maintained my personal level, with a season of around 50 goals," he said before stating that he thinks that he could still do better and that no one should set aside the other titles that the club has won because every title counts.

Why leaving PSG and Ligue 1 could help his profile

Mbappe has long been considered one of the best players in the world, but he has not gotten close to winning the Ballon d'Or. He shared his thoughts on the matter, saying that playing in France, where he grew up and where people are used to seeing him, has trivialised his performances.

"In France, people have seen me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or with the national team. And I've been scoring a lot of goals for years. So, for people, it's becoming normal," he said.

However, the 24-year-old says that he understands the phenomenon having observed greats such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. "We live in a consumer society, where the emphasis is on 'that's good, but do it again," he said.

Perhaps his most controversial statement during the interview, and the one that irked the PSG players the most, is when he labelled the Ligue 1 giants as a divisive team. "I think playing for PSG doesn't help a lot, because they are a team that divide, a club that divide. So, of course, that attracts gossip, but I don't care because I know what I do and how I do it."

PSG players did not take the statement well

The PSG locker room has its issues behind the scenes like any other team, but for the first time players have actively spoken up about their anger and Al-Khelaïfi reportedly agrees with them. The club chairman sees Mbappe's statements as disrespectful towards his teammates, and he does not understand why the player would make such comments about the club.

The interview comes days after Al-Khelaifi confirmed that PSG have given Mbappe an ultimatum about his contract extension. He should either agree to extend beyond 2024 or agree to be sold for a substantial amount this summer. Mbappe originally planned to stay in Paris for the remaining year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer, but PSG are having none of it. Due to the outrage in the dressing room, it appears as though PSG will be more keen on listening to offers from potential buyers in the next few weeks.