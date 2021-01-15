A representative for actor Dustin Diamond confirmed on Thursday that the actor has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is undergoing treatment at a Florida hospital.

The 44-year-old TV star will be in the hospital for "a while" for his chemotherapy and as he undergoes further tests to determine his type of cancer. While he has yet to receive a formal diagnosis, his rep shared that his health condition is "serious."

"He's undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home," Diamond's representative told Entertainment Weekly, adding that by next week they will "have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable."

The spokesperson noted that the actor is feeling fine "today" although he was not at his best when he checked in at the hospital. He was reportedly "fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired" and "on top of all this he also has shingles, so he's been in a lot of pain."

Meanwhile, his team announced that they will "disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made."

"We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated," reads the statement posted on Diamond's Facebook page.

The stand-up comedian has been in the hospital since the weekend when he sought medical help for the pain he felt all over his body. He also felt generally uneasy. His medical problems reportedly started with a "huge lump on his throat" and so doctors conducted a biopsy to determine its cause as they feared that it could be cancer given his family background. His mother died of breast cancer.

Diamond is best known for playing Screech Powers in "Saved by the Bell." He was in talks to reprise the role in Peacock's revival prior to his cancer diagnosis.