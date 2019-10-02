Ever since the Russian Grand Prix has concluded, multiple rumours regarding Ferrari has been exposed. It appears that Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc aare quickly running out of good reasons to sustain their friendship on and off the track. Vettel's actions Russia has fuelled the flames and the team now has a heated rivalry to manage.

Currently, the four-time World Champion is placed at number 5 in the Drivers' Championship. His young teammate from Monaco is on 3rd. Regarding the ongoing feud between these two heavyweight Ferrari drivers, the team's former technical director Ross Brawn called the duo "potentially explosive."

He said that if Ferrari wants to win further races, they have to manage the situation gently. Brawn further advised Ferrari to pay more attention to maintaining a balance between these drivers to ensure no bridges are broken.

According to BBC, Brawn stated, "It's a potentially explosive combination and needs careful handling. Ferrari has made a lot of progress but it still has to deal with the balance between its drivers."

It was under Brawn that Ferrari's Michael Schumacher won five consecutive world titles between 2000 and 2004.

Ever since the French Grand Prix was held, Leclerc has constantly outdriven his senior teammate. Nine times in a row, it was Leclerc who out-qualified the German driver. On average, the Monegasque had an advantage in excess of 0.04 seconds per lap. Leclerc even has 6 poles and 2 wins to his name this season, as compared to only one win for the former World Champion.

Before the Russian GP, Vettel won the Singapore GP thanks to an undercut against his teammate. On the other hand, Leclerc won back-to-back Grands Prix in Belgium and Italy. In Singapore, Leclerc finished second, just behind Vettel.

It has turned into a tight battle between the two even if neither one of them has a good chance of battling Lewis Hamilton for the championship title. Will this turn into the next Prost-Senna rivalry? Only time will tell.