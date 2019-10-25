Rapper Eminem was grilled by the United States Secret Services about the lyrics of his song "Framed" in which he apparently criticised President Donald Trump and even threatened his daughter Ivanka Trump, newly released documents show.

In the song of his 2007 album "Revival", the rapper sang about discovering Ivanka Trump's body in the boot of his car, sparking outrage at the time. Turns out, it did not outrage just the public but also the Secret Services.

The video of the song shows the 47-year-old on a murderous rampage which he has no recollection of and insists he has been "framed". The lyrics of the song in reference to Donald and Ivanka Trump are: "Donald Duck's on, there's a Tonka Truck in the yard...But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?...Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it...Must go above and beyond, 'cause it's incumbent upon me...Plus I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde."

Buzzfeed which first broke the news of the Secret Service's investigation into the lyrics following a Freedom of Information Act request it had filed in 2018, now reports that it has obtained a 40-page document that proves that the Secret Service did interview the rapper. According to the documents, the Secret Service characterised Eminem as "exhibiting inappropriate behavior" and noted that "threatens protectee" via the song "Framed".

The documents say "a concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper 'Eminem' had a new song called 'Framed' with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump."

The documents claim that the "concerned citizen" was a TMZ employee and sent an email to Secret Service with a link to the article wanting to know if the agency is "investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump."

Eminem had also hinted towards the investigation in his song "The Ringer" in his album "Kamikaze" released August last year. The lyrics of the song read: "Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service...To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin' him...Or ask if I'm linked to terrorists...I said, 'Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'"

The documents say that it was determined by the Secret Service that the case will be "non-referred" to a federal prosecutor.