Selena Gomez's appearance at the 2026 Emmy Awards prompted unusual reactions from Instagram commenters, with one writing, 'Bro are we looking at a bunch of aliens lately or what', while others made reptilian comparisons.

The actress walked the blue carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, 14 September, wearing a Louis Vuitton gown featuring a structured bodice, mermaid skirt and metallic plate-like textures. She accessorised the look with diamonds from Tiffany & Co., pairing sculptural detailing with statement jewellery.

Gomez attended the ceremony while representing Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She also serves as an executive producer on the series, which was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The comments appeared beneath photographs of Gomez's appearance. Some users focused on her eyes and overall look, while others used alien and reptilian language. The remarks were individual social media reactions and do not establish that the comparisons were based on anything beyond the images being discussed.

Selena Gomez's Emmys Appearance Prompts Alien and Reptilian Comparisons

The alien comment set the tone for a series of unusual reactions. One user wrote, 'Alien Gómez ?', while another commented, 'Reptilian Gómez'. A separate comment read, 'reptiliana', adding another reptile reference to the discussion.

Other users responded with shorter remarks that played on the same theme. 'Welcome to earth!' one wrote, while another commented, 'Something ain't right'. One person added, 'We lost another one guys', using dramatic language without providing any evidence for the suggestion.

Taken together, the comments show how some users framed Gomez's appearance through alien and reptilian comparisons. They do not, however, demonstrate that such views were shared by fans generally or that the remarks gained wider traction beyond the comments supplied.

Fans Question Selena Gomez's Eyes and Appearance

Other commenters focused more directly on Gomez's face and eyes. 'What's up with her eyes?' one person asked, while another wrote, 'The eyes chico'. A further comment read, 'Her eyes is [sic] so scary'.

One user went further, writing, 'The eyes are the window to the soul.? That right there is not Selena Gomez'. The remarks suggest that some commenters thought she looked different in the photographs, but they offer no verified explanation for that perception.

The discussion remained centred on personal reactions to the images rather than confirmed information about Gomez. The comments also varied in tone, from brief questions to dramatic statements, making it important not to treat them as evidence of an underlying issue.

Clone Claims and Jim Carrey Comparisons Emerge

Some users extended the comparisons by suggesting that the person pictured was a clone. 'Thats obviously a clone', one comment read, while another stated, 'That's one of thoes [sic] clones'. A separate reaction said, 'They Cloned Tyrone looking ahh'.

Other commenters compared Gomez's appearance with actor Jim Carrey. 'She's looking exactly like jim carrey', one wrote, while another asked, 'Im the only one who think her face look so similar like new jim carey [sic] face?'.

The Jim Carrey remarks were another strand of the discussion, alongside the alien, reptilian and clone references. These were speculative social media comments, not substantiated claims about Gomez.