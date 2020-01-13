Selena Gomez wants the trolls to stop targeting Hailey Bieber.

The pop-star and the model made a lot of buzz on the internet after they were spotted hanging out at the same restaurant on Saturday night. While Selena Gomez was enjoying a night out with some friends at Craig's in West Hollywood, Hailey Bieber was there with her and Beiber's mutual friend, Maddison Beer.

The run-in between them wasn't "intentional," as Gomez revealed, however the trolls were quick to target Haily Bieber, wife of Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

After making a red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Dolittle," Selena arrived for a late-night dinner with friends at Craig restaurant in a long brown coat, denim pants, and hoop earrings. An elated Selena, who is also celebrating the release of her new album, "Rare", posted images and videos from her outing with her pals on social media. The group also cut a customised purple sparkly cake that had the word "Rare" decorated in pink icing, The word also appeared on the cake in letters sticking up from the cake in black colour, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, when celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly posted a video on her story of Hailey sitting at a dinner table with producer and director Michael D. Ratner; she tagged the location as Craig's. "We love you @ratty and @haileybieber," she wrote as the caption on the video.

There have not been any reports that Gomez and Hailey interacted at all at the restaurant, however, some fans were quick to judge, and several accused Beer of putting a dark cloud on Gomez's celebration and coinciding it with Hailey's restaurant visit.

Maddison Beer put forward a clarification on Twitter and wrote: "These rumors are getting insane.. I just had dinner with my friend Hailey of 10 years... and that's it?"

"How is that a crime? I love selena.. always have. (as y'all know.) and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her??? that is just mean and unnecessary and nothing happened. it was just a coincidence, you're bullying me for no reason," the 20-year-old added.

After seeing the trouble Beer had to endure, Gomez took it upon herself to solve the situation, telling her fans that she was "disappointed" by their actions.

"This is disgusting reading all of this. This wasn't intentional whatsoever," the "Look At Her Now" singer wrote.

"I'm so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue," the 27-year-old wrote.

Hailey Bieber has not yet commented on the incident.