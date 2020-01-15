After a lengthy hiatus, Selena Gomez made her comeback to the music industry with a series of music videos. Though it has only been a week since she dropped her third solo studio album, "Rare", the pop-star is already teasing new music.

On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, Selena Gomez was asked if she has any songs left in her kitty that haven't make the final cut into her most recent album "Rare". A flustered Gomez responded with "Maybe there's a few things."

The 27-year-old further said that there are a few other songs that she "couldn't help but want to exist." Teasing the title of a new track that has a weird connection with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena said: "So I can't really tell when, but one of my favorite tracks is called 'Boyfriend' so I can't wait for people to hear that one." "Boyfriend" happens to be the title of one of the tracks of Justin Bieber. The popular song was released in 2012 when the pop-star was a teenager.

Talking about "Rare," her first album since 2015's "Revival," the "Same Old Love" singer said: "I'm very happy (it's out). I think I was holding my breath for four years and then finally I exhaled and now it exists."

"I wanted to be as honest as I could, and the only thing that I wanted was to make people feel good. I'm very lucky to be in a position to make people feel good," the songstress said about the album.

In a latest interview with Billboard, the singer revealed that she released the album after she stopped protecting people that "never protected or cared for her."

"I've said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything. I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me. I wouldn't want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn't want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person — though that is who I am and I am proud of that. I was just done, you know?" Gomez said.

"Just done being silent, and I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album," she continued.

The singer also spoke about how going to therapy changed her life, as she had turned "extremely bitter" and "dry" for a while. "But I go to therapy ... I felt like, 'Why do I do this? Why do I give myself away to people, even if it's just friends or random people? Why do I do that?' And I realized it is because one of my strengths, that I thought was a weakness, is being vulnerable," she said.