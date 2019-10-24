Selena Gomez is busy enjoying all the attention and praises her new track "Lose You To Love Me" is receiving, however, she managed to take a moment addressing the rumoured rift between her and Hailey Beiber.

Shortly after the 27-year-old released the track, which fans claim she has written about ex-boyfriend and now Hailey Beiber's husband Justin Bieber, Hailey took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of Summer Walker's, "I'll Kill You" playing on her phone.

Gomez's fans went after Hailey for threatening the "Fetish" singer, even though Hailey reacted to the accusations and called them "complete bullshit". The 22-year-old model commented on Just Jared's Instagram page writing, "Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response'. This is complete BS."

When the pop-star did an Instagram live to thank her fans for their support, she also requested fans to "be kind to everyone", suggesting to the flak Hailey Bieber is receiving, reports E!

"I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down. So please be kind to everyone," the "Wolves" the 27-year-old singer said during her Instagram Live.

"Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that," Gomez later added.

Interestingly, she has revealed that "Lose You to Love Me" has been shot on iPhone 11 Pro and was directed by Sophie Muller. Apple is promoting the song on Apple Music and YouTube, where it featured a one-minute clip of Gomez.

Gomez has also released a colourful music video of "Look At Her Now," which she says has been dedicated to her fans who "pushed her" to do the best.

In another post that the "Revival" singer shared on social media, she said she is thankful to God for where she is now and also spoke about an "enemy" who keeps trying to "tear her down".

"See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it's just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next," the singer wrote.