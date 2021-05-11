Serena Williams has hinted that she will skip the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to avoid spending time away from her daughter Olympia Ohanian, while choosing to prioritise the upcoming Grand Slams.

The 23-time women's singles Grand Slam champion is currently in Rome preparing for her first match at the Italian Open, where she is seeded no.8. It is Williams' first tournament since the Australian Open in February.

The American has been practicing at coach Patrick Mouratoglou's academy in Nice for the last fortnight ahead of getting back into competition at the WTA 1000 event in Rome. Williams was asked if Tokyo was on her itinerary but was very clear that it does not interest her, especially with the event being held with heavy restrictions owing to the ongoing global pandemic.

"I haven't spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself. We're best friends," Williams said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I think there are other reasons. I haven't really thought much about Tokyo, because it was supposed to be last year and now it's this year, and then there is this pandemic and there is so much to think about. Then there are the Grand Slams. It's just a lot," she added.

Williams' participation at the Italian Open is probably the confirmation needed that the American great will participate in the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros later this month.

The former world No.1, who continues to search for her 24th major title to equal Margaret Court's all-time record, also confirmed her participation at Wimbledon this year despite the restrictions over players' accommodations.

This year the players are being forced to stay at a central London hotel rather than find private housing in SW19 owing to the pandemic. While Williams admits that it will be different staying in the city, she was unperturbed by the restrictions.

"I feel like it will be a good experience still," Williams said. "I mean, we have been through this all last year, having actually some tournaments were maximum of two."

"So, you know, thank goodness that I have experienced it before so I can kind of be ready for it. It's definitely going to be different staying in the city."