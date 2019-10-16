Manchester City star Sergio Aguero was involved in a car accident while en route to club training on Wednesday morning. Earlier today, Aguero was heading towards the Etihad Stadium when his Range Rover got significantly damaged because of a car crash. Fortunately, as per sources, the Argentine was not hurt in the process.

After the accident, Aguero successfully attended City's training session this afternoon. Additionally, he didn't require any medical treatment.

Moments after the accident took place, Aguero posted a picture of his wrecked car on Instagram. He sarcastically captioned the photo: "What a great morning."

So far this season, Aguero has been City's top scorer. City manager Pep Guardiola will be happy that his main man didn't get hurt in the crash.

According to Metro, television presenter David Gollido stated, "We understand he is unhurt after being involved in a small car collision, we've been told that he's had a bump this morning. It's been described as a minor plan but has reported to the CFA – City Football Academy, as well as the rest of the Manchester City squad, and we understand he didn't need to be checked the by medical team."

This is not the first instance that Aguero met a motoring accident. Back in 2017, during a trip to Amsterdam, the Argentine got involved in a similar accident that fractured one of his ribs. That incident took place when Aguero's taxi crashed into a lamp post.

It was then that his coach, Guardiola, warned the player about the latter's responsibility as a father and one of City's main players. Back then, Aguero's injury restricted him from appearing in two Premier League games.

Last week, Aguero wasn't included in Argentina's squad, which played during the international break. Instead, he spent his time training with the defending Premier League champions.

According to sources, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni claimed that the Manchester City striker wasn't included in the national squad because of some issues, which prevented the footballer from committing to full-time training with City.

Scaloni also added that the 31-year-old might be seen donning Argentina's national colours during next month's international break.