Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that Sergio Aguero is irreplaceable. He also stated that it will be one of the biggest challenges for the team to find a striker to fill Aguero's role as the club's record scorer.

However, the City boss hasn't given up hope that the Argentine will choose to stay with the club after his current contract ends in 2021.

Football critics are anticipating that Aguero might return to Argentina after leaving City at the end of his contract period.

In a recent press conference, Guardiola said, "He can stay but it depends on his physical condition and his desire. Replacing him will be one of my biggest challenges because he is irreplaceable. I've never seen such a big star be so humble and funny. He accepts my decisions when it sometimes doesn't work for him. Big stars don't [usually] do that. I've worked with other stars who believed they were bigger than Sergio when they weren't and they were more difficult to handle and to be with. It's not easy to find a guy with his status, his personality and what he's done in his career with his humility. He is a joy to work with."

The Argentine forward has scored 13 goals for City this season. In 2011, he arrived in the Premier League from Atletico Madrid in exchange for £38 million. So far, Lionel Messi's countryman has proved himself to be more prolific than everyone else in the City squad.

According to Guardiola, Aguero has scored one of the City's most significant goals. His spectacular injury-time goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 helped City become English Premier League champions for the first time since 1968.

Interestingly, three years ago, Guardiola was interested in letting Aguero leave. Since then, the Argentine striker's unbelievable talent heavily benefitted the English club. Aguero finished as the club's top scorer in their past two title-winning campaigns. During this time frame, he scored a combined total of 62 goals across all competitions. As a result, Guardiola believes that the South American's overall contribution to Manchester City is greater than one expects.