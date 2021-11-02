Barcelona have confirmed that they will be without Sergio Aguero for at least three months after the Argentine forward underwent a cardiac exam. The former Manchester City striker left the field during the Catalan club's 1-1 draw against Alaves on Saturday after he experienced breathing problems.

The 33-year-old was admitted to hospital to run tests on his heart and it was later reported that Aguero was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia. He is expected to undergo further treatment in the coming weeks, before a decision is made about his ability to return to action.

"The first team player Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process," Barcelona said via a statement on Monday.

LATEST NEWS | Barça player Kun Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/My9xWpm6I4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2021

Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City earlier in the summer and has made five appearances thus far. The Argentina international's only goal for the club came in the dying minutes of their 1-2 El Clasico loss to Real Madrid.

Aguero's lengthy absence will be a big blow to Barcelona, who are already struggling for goals this season. The Catalan club parted with manager Ronald Koeman recently and face a series of must win games if they are to progress up the table in the Champions League and La Liga.

Barcelona's interim head coach Sergi Barjuan confirmed that he had spoken to Aguero, who continues to remain in hospital. The temporary coach admits that it is a setback, but he will hope that the return of forwards Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele from injury will help when they take on Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday night.

The Argentine marksman has received support from current and former colleagues with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Pedri sending Aguero messages of support. The former City striker, who will miss his country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, thanked his supporters for all the kind messages and said that it will make "his heart stronger."

"I am fine and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for the messages of support and love that make my heart stronger," Aguero wrote.