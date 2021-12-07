It has been a bit of a nightmare season for Sergio Ramos, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid last summer. He has only made one appearance for his new club so far, and it has been confirmed that he will once again be absent for the French club's UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid legend finally made his PSG debut against Saint-Etienne on November 28, but he failed to string that together with another appearance. He has since missed two more matches against Nice and Lens, with the club's medical team officially diagnosing him with muscle fatigue.

The Spanish defender has been deemed unfit to play in the final group stage match in the Champions League, which has fans frustrated. On top of that, PSG will also be missing the services of Neymar, Julian Draxler, Colin Dagba and Presnel Kimpembe on Tuesday evening.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke up about the Spaniard's recovery in the pre-match press conference. "Today is the first time that he can warm up, work with the team and do individual work in the gym," he said, as quoted by Marca.

It is a good sign that Ramos is back in training, meaning there is a possibility that he can be available for selection when PSG face Monaco in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Either way, Ramos has not had a positive start to his new life as a PSG player. It comes as no big surprise however, with his final six months with Real Madrid also spent mostly in the recovery room.

He had not played for 207 days before his debut for PSG, but even before that, he had been plagued by various injuries since January when he underwent knee surgery in the middle of the most crucial period of Real Madrid's 2020/21 campaign. He made the move to Paris in the summer, after he failed to reach an agreement with Los Blancos for contract extension.