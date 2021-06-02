Now that the issue of Real Madrid's new manager has been settled, fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting news on the fate of their captain, Sergio Ramos. Unfortunately, the release of the official kit design for the 2021/22 season does not bode well for the Spaniard.

On Tuesday, the club's website and social media accounts released a string of posts featuring the players of the men's and women's football teams showing off their brand new kits. The predominantly white jerseys, as is customary for Real Madrid, were trimmed with orange and blue accents.

Curiously, captain Sergio Ramos is nowhere to be seen in any of the photos. While the photo shoot for the kit launch must have been done weeks ago, it is puzzling how the centre-back was so obviously not included even if he was not fit to play at the time.

Not everyone in the squad is typically included in such promotional activities, but Ramos is the club captain and has always been a central figure in most if not all of their campaigns. There is no clue as to why he was absent from the shoot, and if the decision was made by Ramos himself or by the club.

One possibility is that the shoot was done while he was in quarantine after having tested positive for Covid-19 at the tail end of the season. However, being such an important player, he could have easily been accommodated at a later date even if it was to take some solo pictures.

Adidas surely would have wanted as many stars in the photo call as possible, and they could have easily made arrangements to include Ramos. Therefore, many are seeing his absence as an indication that there is a real possibility that he will no longer be in the squad next season.

The clock is ticking and the June 30 expiration date on his current contract is fast approaching. There has been no real progress on the negotiations since January, and the club does not appear to be willing to budge on its offer, which Ramos has refused to accept.

These are only clues of course, and anything can still happen. New manager Carlo Ancelotti may swing the negotiations in one direction, depending on his plans for the club's immediate future. The summer transfer window will prove to be interesting in Madrid, with David Alaba having been confirmed as the first big signing.