Real Madrid CF and Sergio Ramos are quickly reaching a dead end when it comes to the latter's contract extension. The club captain's contract is set to expire on June 30, and with just a few weeks left in the season, it is becoming clear that an agreement may not be reached and the parties may part ways this summer.

The 35-year-old is sidelined due to injury once again, and his fitness has not helped his case when it comes to negotiating his contract. It has been widely reported that Ramos is willing to accept a 10% pay cut like the rest of his teammates, but he will only sign a deal that lasts at least two years.

Read more Real Madrid takes the advantage as Barcelona, Atletico draw

However, Real Madrid is only willing to offer a one-year extension, and they have not budged from this decision since the offer was first made in January. With Ramos having been stricken by a series of injuries for most of 2021, it appears unlikely for the club to agree to a longer contract period.

Ramos and club president Florentino Perez have enjoyed a good relationship so far, and both parties have been open to talks. However, Marca reports that their most recent meeting was more leaning towards the conclusion that it will soon be time to part ways.

The days are flying by quickly, with just a couple of weeks left in the season. Real Madrid has played without Ramos for most of 2021, and there is less pressure on the club to convince him to stay. Eder Militao and Nacho have both stepped up in his absence, but injury troubles have hit the entire defensive line.

A lot of changes may take place next season, with Raphael Varane going out of contract in 2022. That means that the club may want to cash in on him this summer if he does not commit to an extension. David Alaba is also expected to arrive from Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen if Zidane will stay on board, with the club in danger of finishing the season without claiming any silverware. It is unclear how much he is influencing the club's decision on Ramos.