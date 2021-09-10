Sergio Ramos shocked football fans from all over the world when he ended his 16-year relationship with Real Madrid this summer. After failing to come to an agreement with the club on a contract extension, Ramos made the move to French side Paris Saint-Germain. However, it has been several weeks into the season and fans are still waiting for Ramos to officially make his debut as a PSG player.

Unfortunately, the injury troubles that plagued the former Real Madrid captain were not left behind in Spain. Even though he was given the all-clear during his medical back in July, he is still not fit enough to be available for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It may be remembered that Ramos spent the latter half of the 2020/21 season recovering from a string of injuries. He was not able to feature prominently for Real Madrid, and his injury troubles may have hurt his chances at securing a contract extension with the Spanish giants..

Meanwhile, PSG had earlier reported that the Spaniard is due to return after this month's international break, but a definite date has not been announced. He is believed to still be recovering from a nagging injury, and as much as he wants to make his debut as soon as possible, he will need to be cautious.

Ramos would not want to come back prematurely and risk exacerbating his injury. However, the clock is ticking and fans are getting restless. Patience is running out and the fact that he has not played in a competitive match for over 200 days is being highlighted.

The prolific central defender last played for Real Madrid on May 5 when they lost to eventual champions Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash. Even then, his return was questioned since he had been out of action for the most part since January due to a knee problem.

PSG will next face Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with Ramos not expected to be available. He will also likely miss the UEFA Champions League group stage match between PSG and Club Brugge next week.