Reigning Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid CF have reportedly offered a contract extension to their captain, Sergio Ramos, but he has rejected the options that were brought forward.

Ramos has been playing a vital role in the club for the past decade, even more so in recent years, and feels that the offers brought on the table do not "meet his economic worth."

Real Madrid, just like most other sports organisations and companies around the world, has been hit with a massive financial blow due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Apart from that, the club pushed through with a massive renovation project at their home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.

As such, club president Florentino Perez believes that the offers made were fair. Unconfirmed reports state that Ramos was offered a one year extension at his current salary, which is believed to be 12 million euros a year.

Another option is for a longer two-year deal, which would see him take a 10% wage cut. To put things in perspective, numerous clubs around the world have had to negotiate salary reductions since the 2019-20 season due to the current economic climate. Real Madrid is believed to be planning to impose a 10% wage cut for all players this season.

Now at 34 years old, Ramos is lucky to have the option for a two-year deal. Real Madrid is notorious for being stingy when it comes to extending players over the age of 35.

It is unclear if Ramos is asking for a higher salary than he currently receives, but it is certain that he feels that he deserves at least a two-year deal at the very least at his current rate. Perez thinks this deal is unrealistic.

Marca reports that Ramos has told the club that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are keen on taking him on board. Not only that, they are reportedly planning to bring Barcelona legend Lionel Messi to play alongside him and Neymar Jr.

Ramos has been free to negotiate with other clubs since the start of the new year. It remains to be seen if a shocking new deal is brewing behind the scenes.