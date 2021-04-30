Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has finally been spotted training with the rest of the squad at Valdebebas ahead of the club's La Liga clash against Osasuna on Saturday.

Ramos has been sidelined due to a series of injuries since January, and also recently tested positive for COVID-19. However, there is now hope that he can log some minutes against Osasuna at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano this weekend.

Furthermore, Real Madrid fans will no doubt have the upcoming second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on their minds. If he is able to play on Saturday, Ramos may also be available when Real Madrid visits Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The first leg of the semi-finals ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Premier League side claiming a crucial away goal.

However, after having been sidelined for so long, is it a good idea to start with Ramos? That will be unlikely against Osasuna if he comes in at all. Zidane has been relying on Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao as of late, with Raphael Varane also part of a fairly solid defence.

Real Madrid has only conceded one goal in the last five games, a clear indication that their backline has been difficult to penetrate even without Ramos. However, everyone knows that Ramos is so much more than just a defender. His mere presence on the pitch alone is a massive boost for the squad especially on crucial matches.

Los Blancos are looking visibly exhausted at the tail end of the season, and Zidane will surely welcome any additional options he may have. They are still battling on two fronts, with the La Liga title race still wide open after both FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid dropped points this week.

Midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have both been used and abused this season, and Zidane will be careful to keep them fit if they make it to the UCL final. Meanwhile, only five games remain in La Liga, and Real Madrid must win all their remaining games if they want to defend their title.