Convicted baby murderer Lucy Letby may be stripped of her NHS pension as ministers move to block convicted healthcare workers from profiting from British public funds.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) confirmed it is reviewing the legal framework following outrage that Letby, serving a whole-life sentence for killing seven babies, might still receive retirement benefits.

Pension Rules Reviewed for Convicted NHS Workers

The DHSC has said it is 'examining options' to ensure offenders like Letby cannot benefit from taxpayer-funded schemes. The move follows pressure from MPs and families of her victims, who labelled the idea of her receiving any public pension 'disgraceful'.

'We understand the profound distress caused by this case. We are reviewing the legislative framework to ensure no individual convicted of such heinous crimes can benefit from public funds,' a department spokesperson said.

Letby, 34, was sentenced to a whole-life order in August 2023 after being found guilty of murdering seven infants and attempting to kill six others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016. She remains imprisoned at HMP Low Newton in County Durham.

Why Letby's Pension Became a Flashpoint

Under the current NHS Pension Scheme Regulations, pensions are generally secure unless ministers approve forfeiture in cases where an offence has caused 'serious loss of confidence in the public service.' Such provisions have historically applied to crimes like treason or espionage.

Reports indicate that Letby was suspended during the police investigation, rather than dismissed before her conviction, which meant her pension rights were not automatically forfeited. Legal experts note that any decision to remove her benefits would require careful ministerial approval and could face legal challenge.

Families of the victims have called the review 'a necessary act of justice.' Their lawyers said it was 'unthinkable' that taxpayer-funded contributions might support Letby after her crimes.

Calls for Wider Reform

Officials are said to be considering whether to broaden pension forfeiture rules to cover the most serious violent and sexual offences committed by NHS staff. This could extend beyond Letby's case to ensure consistency for future offenders.

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said his party supports a review but warned against hasty lawmaking.

'No one who abuses their professional duty in such horrific ways should retain public benefits but changes must be watertight to prevent legal challenge.'

Any reforms would need to strike a balance between public outrage and legal obligations under pension contracts and human rights law.

What Happens Next

The Department of Health is expected to outline recommendations later this year. Even if Letby's pension were stripped, experts suggest that any personal contributions she made might still be reclaimable, while the taxpayer-funded portion could be lost.

Meanwhile, a public inquiry led by Lady Justice Thirlwall continues to examine how Letby was able to keep working despite repeated warnings about her conduct. Families of the victims say broader reforms to neonatal safety and NHS oversight must follow.

For now, the Letby pension debate has become a wider test of how Britain treats public servants who betray the trust placed in them.