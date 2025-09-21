The shocking death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez has rocked the music world, and now wild new rumours are sending shockwaves across social media.

Viral posts claim that infant remains were allegedly discovered near the Los Angeles home of US singer D4vd, fuelling speculation that Rivas may have been pregnant before her death.

Explosive Allegations

Unverified claims first surfaced on TikTok and Reddit, with users alleging investigators uncovered infant remains close to the singer's residence.

Supporters of the theory quickly linked the claim to months of online gossip suggesting the teenager was expecting a child.

Discord chats, supposed screenshots and even leaked lyrics have been dredged up by fans, with some insisting this could explain the motive behind her killing.

On X, several posts racked up thousands of views within hours, spreading the sensational rumour far beyond fan forums.

Police Yet to Confirm

Despite the online firestorm, authorities have not confirmed the allegations. Officials have so far remained tight-lipped, and critics warn that misinformation is fuelling unnecessary hysteria.

'People need to wait for verified updates from law enforcement,' one commentator noted, as pressure mounts on investigators to address the speculation.

For now, the truth remains unclear, but the internet has already turned Celeste Rivas Hernandez's tragic death into a viral conspiracy that shows no signs of slowing down.

Infant remains were DISCOVERED near D4vd's residence, they confirmed Celeste was PREGNANT 😳



Truth is slowly coming to light as they continue to Investigate ‼️ pic.twitter.com/jRcuouznDp — giddy (@sogiddy) September 21, 2025

NEW PHOTOS SURFACE —-



D4VD AND CELESTE HAD A CHILD ON THE WAY. HE MURDERED HER BECAUSE HE DIDNT WANT ANYONE TO FIND OUT. pic.twitter.com/NS7nsJRmb2 — ripkade (@1ripkade) September 19, 2025

Leaked Lyrics And Cancelled Tours

The controversy escalated further when an unreleased D4vd demo titled Celeste resurfaced online. The track, first leaked in late 2023, contains deeply personal lyrics about a girl with the same name — details which many listeners now interpret through a disturbing lens.

Meanwhile, the fallout has already disrupted the 19-year-old artist's career. Several European tour dates were abruptly cancelled, with venues citing 'unknown circumstances.'

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has continued to cooperate with homicide investigators but has made no public statement addressing the new pregnancy allegations.

Despite the turmoil, his 2022 hit Romantic Homicide has re-entered Spotify's Top 10 in the United States, amassing more than 1.7 billion streams globally. This unusual surge has prompted debate over whether listeners are engaging with his music as a form of morbid curiosity.

Internet Outrage And Ongoing Investigation

The alleged discovery of infant remains has sparked outrage online, with hashtags linked to Rivas dominating Twitter trends. Some fans have accused the media of sensationalising the case, while others argue that the resurfaced materials — including videos, Discord chats, and photos — point to a much deeper story.

CNN commentator Van Jones weighed in on the broader conversation around violence, warning that speculation and online vitriol risk overshadowing the need for justice.

For now, investigators have confirmed only one detail beyond doubt: the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found inside a Tesla registered to D4vd.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not commented on pregnancy rumours or the alleged infant remains.

As the case unfolds, the internet continues to dig, dissect, and debate. Whether the latest claims prove true or are yet another example of viral misinformation remains to be seen — but what is certain is that the Celeste Rivas story shows no signs of fading from the spotlight.