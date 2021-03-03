It was utter chaos at the Serie A last night after the Lazio squad was left waiting at the Stadio Olympico for their opponents who were stuck 430 miles away. Torino was scheduled to travel to Rome for the fixture, but were forced by health authorities to stay quarantined in Turin after eight players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Torino squad was kept grounded even as Lazio named a full squad and proceeded to the stadium, ready to host the match. The Serie A is believed to have wanted the game to push through, but local health officials in Turin did not budge for good reason.

According to the BBC, Torino's previous match against Sassuolo had already been suspended five days before the Lazio encounter. It is unclear why the Serie A believed that they would be able to play less than a week later, with such a massive part of the squad sidelined by the virus.

It was a bizarre evening for Lazio, as they waited in the stadium for a decision to be made. Eventually, after the "first half" was over according to the original kick-off time, the match was officially abandoned.

Torino's no-show meant that they would lose the game and face a one point deduction as well. Lazio, for their part, will receive the full three points just for turning up.

The penalty seems harsh, given that the Torino team did not travel due to health and safety precautions that are being imposed by the government. Fellow Serie A side Napoli faced the same situation back in October, when a massive outbreak prevented them from playing against Juventus.

Gennaro Gattuso's side was able to lodge an appeal that overturned the point deduction. The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) also agreed to play the match against Juventus at a later date. It remains to be seen if Torino will be given the same concessions.

Likewise, the fate of their match against Crotone on Sunday remains at a balance.