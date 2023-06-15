England have picked fast bowler Stuart Broad for the first Test in the hope that he'll terrorise Australian opener David Warner from the get go of The Ashes.

England on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the opening Test of the five-match series against Australia, with the game set to begin on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Stuart Broad's excellent record vs Australia

With England captain Ben Stokes nursing a knee injury, England opted to include Broad for his experience and excellent record against the Aussies. Broad was given a go-ahead over Mark Wood, who will be on the bench to be used later in the series to fire up the visitors with his extra pace. No English bowler has picked up more wickets in the Ashes than Broad - 131 scalps in 31 matches.

Broad, who made his Ashes debut back in 2009, is expected to resume his battle with Warner when Australia and England battle it out for the Urn this month. Broad dismissed Warner seven times in 10 innings during Australia's previous visit to England in 2019 for The Ashes.

England chose to drop Broad in the first Ashes Test last time in Brisbane, and Warner kickstarted the series with 94 in Australia's nine-wicket victory at the Gabba. This time around, the hosts ensured they did not repeat the same mistake by including Broad for the opening Test as a part of their attack along with James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

Last week, Broad had said that he was unsure if he would get to play the first Test of The Ashes this month.

"I told Stokesy that I felt the best rhythm all season on the first day against Ireland which is just a great place to be. I play really well at all of the Ashes grounds and I love playing against Australia. I'm happy to try and strike whenever I get the chance. I think ultimately as a team we're going to need every bowler, and we're going to need to take 100 wickets to win the Ashes starting with Edgbaston," said Broad.

Broad: Warner and I bring best out of each other

Speaking about his encounter against Warner, Broad said that he was looking forward to resuming his battle with the Australian opener.

"I think we are both very competitive and that brings the best out of each other. I had to study him to try and have the success I did last time, and he's got hold of me a few times too," added Broad.

This will be the first Ashes for England with Stokes and Brendon McCullum in charge. The duo received good news when bowlers Anderson and Robinson were given a green signal for the first Test.

Anderson has recovered from a groin injury and Robinson from an ankle problem, which will enable them to be a part of the English attack ahead of the Edgbaston Test.

Meanwhile, England would want to avoid Anderson's situation from four years ago, when he returned from an injury in the opening Ashes Test, but went on to bowl only four overs before being ruled out for the remainder of the series.

When the Edgbaston Test goes underway on Friday, Anderson, at 40 years and 321 days, will become the oldest England player to open the bowling in an Ashes Test since George Geary in 1934.

Moeen Ali returns

Off-spinner Moeen Ali, who recently came out of retirement, was also included in England's XI to replace injured Jack Leach. The Warwickshire man, who is set to make his 65th appearance in the whites for England, missed training on Wednesday to collect his OBE from Windsor Castle.

Interestingly, Moeen will make his return to Edgbaston ground where he played his last Ashes Test. He struggled four years ago in England's defeat in Birmingham and was dropped.

Even though England skipper Stokes bowled at full tilt in the nets in Birmingham on Wednesday, he is not expected to bowl in full flow in the opening Test against Australia.

England XI for first Ashes Test v Australia: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.