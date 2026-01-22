Shockwaves have rippled through the UFO community after respected scientist Jacques Vallée revealed that classified scientific and medical files allegedly describe non-human beings similar to those reported in Brazil's infamous Varginha case. Speaking carefully but firmly, Vallée said these records exist within official systems and could change global understanding of unidentified phenomena if classification rules were relaxed.

Jacques Vallée is no fringe commentator. He is a French-American computer scientist, astronomer, and long-time researcher of unidentified phenomena. He holds a PhD in computer science from the University of Paris and worked on early ARPANET development in the United States. Over several decades, he has published more than a dozen influential books that attempt to bridge mainstream science with unexplained aerial and biological encounters.

While Vallée stresses that he does not speak for any government, he currently serves in a private role on a scientific advisory board linked to France's national space studies centre. That organisation has quietly studied UFO cases since the 1970s. His background and access make his latest statement unusually significant.

Vallée has long criticised what he calls data segmentation, arguing that compartmentalisation has slowed serious research for decades. His recent comments suggest that this secrecy has also concealed records far more detailed than the public has ever been told.

What Vallée Says About Varginha-type Beings

At the centre of the controversy is Vallée's assertion that he knows of scientific and medical files describing beings similar to those reported during the 1996 Varginha incident in Brazil. That case involved multiple witnesses who claimed to have seen small, humanoid creatures following a reported crash.

Vallée says these files are not anecdotal accounts but professional records that include anatomical and behavioural observations. He claims that in several historical cases across the United States and Europe, researchers documented a total of seven entities. According to him, these beings were similar in size and body structure to those described by Brazilian witnesses.

One detail Vallée repeatedly highlights is that the entities appeared to breathe air normally. He describes this as medically and biologically significant. In at least one case, professional notes were recorded before the death of a recovered entity, suggesting direct observation rather than hearsay.

Why Classification Is At The Heart Of The Controversy

Vallée argues that the greatest barrier to understanding these phenomena is secrecy rather than lack of evidence. He has urged executive action to relax classification requirements while still protecting sensitive facilities such as nuclear laboratories.

According to Vallée, easing restrictions would allow the scientific community to examine data at a much higher level. He believes international cooperation and open exchange could radically improve understanding of what he cautiously describes as an extraterrestrial phenomenon, possibly empowered by advanced artificial intelligence.

Using the Varginha case as an example, Vallée suggests that global collaboration could resolve long-standing questions that have remained frozen behind classified walls for decades. He insists that the files he references go far beyond rumours and sit within formal scientific and medical archives.

How The Claims Are Being Received

Reactions to Vallée's statement have been intense. Supporters argue that his reputation and measured tone set him apart from more sensational voices. Some observers note that Vallée rarely makes dramatic claims and avoids what he once described as clickbait commentary.

Others remain sceptical, questioning why such extraordinary evidence has not yet surfaced publicly. However, even critics acknowledge that Vallée's comments mark a rare moment. A senior scientist has openly confirmed the scale of official UFO data and the existence of reports involving non-human creatures.

Whether his claims ultimately convince the wider scientific world or not, they have reignited debate around transparency, classification, and the true extent of what governments may know. For many, Vallée's words suggest that the story of unidentified phenomena is far from complete and that some of its most unsettling details remain locked away.