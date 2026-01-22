Several celebrities are breaking their silence to expose the behind-the-scenes behavior of Starships rapper Nicki Minaj.

Among the most vocal is Australian actress and model Ruby Rose, who recently shared a candid look at her time on tour with the hip-hop icon. However, it's not just the actress who exposed her; there's another one.

From allegations of staff mistreatment to a tense working environment, here is everything you need to know about Ruby Rose's shocking revelations.

Ruby Rose Exposes Nicki Minaj

Australian actress and model Ruby Rose has shared her fair share of experience while on tour with Nicki Minaj.

Following Minaj's homophobic slur in an X post aimed at Don Lemon — after the former CNN journalist covered a protest inside a Minnesota church where demonstrators interrupted a Sunday service to oppose the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents — Rose responded on a post that embedded a screenshot of Minaj's remark on social media platform Threads.

DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026

Rose accused the pop star of mistreating her staff during their tour and has fired multiple people during the tour.

She wrote: 'I toured with Nicki Minaj. Her ego is so outsized she HAD to fire someone after every show. Publicly, because she is 3 ft maga.'

Rose continued, 'On night one, she fired the security for not seamlessly carrying her from the stage - because she went to jump off several bars early.'

The actress continued her story and said that the third night of the tour was the 'best' as all of them would be fired.

She said, 'The 3rd night was best. We were all going to get fired. Because it was her birthday, and well...Someone on her team had organized a bunch of her friends and celebrities to do a happy birthday montage video.'

Rose viewed the gesture from the staff as 'so kind'; however, there was a problem, she added, 'Only problem was that of the dozen or so video messages that came in, not one had her age "right". And now her real age had been leaked.'

The Resident Evil actress has implied that she has more stories to tell, but appeared to be waiting for the perfect moment. She concluded the post: 'I could go on, but I'm waiting for her next outburst.'

While Rose did not specify which tour the alleged incidents occurred on, she has previously said she joined Minaj as an opening act on the 2012 Pink Friday: Reloaded tour, which also reportedly featured Tyga as a performer in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

Yvette Nicole Brown Dropped Another Bombshell

Amid the noise surrounding Rose's revelations, another celebrity also did not hold back, dropping a bombshell of her own that further exposed Minaj.

American actress Yvette Nicole Brown responded to Rose's Threads post, sharing a story from an acquaintance who had previously worked on Minaj's wardrobe team.

She wrote: 'I know someone who worked on the wardrobe team that did a fitting at her house.'

Brown went on to reveal: 'She wouldn't allow anyone to use the bathroom — not even the guest bathroom near the front door.'

The actress punctuated her post with the hashtag 'trash,' clearly aimed at Minaj, adding: '[Nicki Minaj] just decided that they didn't deserve to relieve themselves on her sacred premises.'

These revelations from Rose and Brown paint a tense picture of what it's like to work behind the scenes with the 'Queen of Rap.' Minaj has yet to officially respond to these specific allegations.