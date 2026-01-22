On 20 January 1996, the quiet Brazilian town of Varginha became the centre of one of the most infamous alleged UFO events in history. Now, newly-released fire department documents obtained under the Access to Information Law show serious gaps and alterations in the official record, raising fresh questions about what really happened on the day the so-called Varginha creature was captured.

The newly obtained incident reports suggest that on the day the three girls first spotted the creature, official logs were incomplete, renumbered, and in some cases erased. Researcher Rony Vernet noted that only nine occurrences were recorded for the entire day, a remarkably low number compared with other days in January 1996.

Strange Gaps and Erasures

The morning period appears particularly suspicious. According to the records, only one incident was logged, a medical emergency, yet the duration recorded seems far too brief to reflect the true nature of the event. Significant gaps exist, with a bulletin appearing around 10:00am and the next entries only recorded later that evening.

The former commander of the Varginha Fire Department offered a possible explanation, citing the limitations of manual record-keeping. 'The incident reports weren't digitised. Everything was done by hand. If there was an error in one number, sometimes several had to be corrected,' he said. While plausible, this explanation does not clarify the complete absence of police records for that day.

Eyewitnesses Say Creature Changed Appearance

The three girls described the creature as dark brown, shiny, and oily with large red eyes, comparing its body to the texture and appearance of a cow's heart. By the time the creature was allegedly admitted to the hospital, doctors described it as having white skin and lavender eyes.

Some researchers suggest this apparent change in skin colour may be a biological response triggered by environmental stress, temperature fluctuations, or extreme shock. Such a reaction could explain the difference between the early observations made by the girls and the calmer, white-skinned creature seen under medical supervision.

There are also indications that more than one creature may have been present, with varying appearances and physiological traits. Reports of a second entity with similar but distinct characteristics have led some observers to speculate that multiple beings were involved that day.

Questions Around the Capture, Missing Police Records

The day of the alleged capture also presents anomalies in the police records. According to Vernet, several reports appear to be entirely missing, while others have been crossed out or corrected. The lack of digitisation at the time may partly explain these errors, yet gaps remain unexplained.

Skeptic ufologist João Marcelo has urged caution, noting that errors in manual record-keeping are common. He argues that the missing reports and discrepancies do not provide definitive evidence of extraordinary events. Nevertheless, these gaps, combined with eyewitness testimony, continue to fuel debate among UFO researchers.

The Lasting Fascination With Varginha

Even decades after the incident, the Varginha case remains a source of fascination. The recent release of fire department files has reignited interest, particularly regarding the creature's possible physiological anomalies and the inconsistencies in official reporting.

Documentaries, such as Rede Globo's 'The Mystery of Varginha,' have brought renewed attention to the events. Whether the gaps in the records are the result of procedural errors, cover-ups, or genuine extraterrestrial contact, the town of Varginha continues to occupy a central place in UFO lore. Each new revelation ensures the story remains alive in the public imagination.