Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has put himself in the middle of another storm of speculations after saying on Sunday that he had not made a decision on his future beyond this summer. Now reports are claiming that contrary to popular belief, he may have actually decided to renew his contract with the French giants.

Various reports previously claimed that the Frenchman had already reached an agreement with Real Madrid. He had said numerous times in the past that it is his dream to play for Los Blancos, and the club had also been open about their admiration. Mbappe is expected to make the move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer when his current contract expires at the end of the season, but PSG has made it clear that they have not given up yet.

On Sunday evening, PSG thrashed Lorient 5-1 at home and Mbappe faced the press to say, "I haven't made the decision, but there are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account."

He then went on to mention his family, including his mother, who had previously stated her desire to see the player stay in Paris longer. "I am calm, looking to make the best possible decision with my loved ones."

RMC Sport reporter Daniel Riolo is now claiming that Mbappe has decided to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 side. It may be remembered that it was the same journalist who broke the news about Lionel Messi's move to PSG from FC Barcelona last year. That in itself is forcing other media outlets to pay attention.

"[PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi's only interest is knowing what Kylian [Mbappe] will do," said Riolo, as quoted by Marca. "No one will believe me, but [his new contract] will be announced in May and he will stay."

Just last month, numerous media outlets had exploded with the news that Mbappe had already signed an agreement with Real Madrid since January. The club has remained mum about the situation, but the player had been adamant that nothing has been signed.

The speculations have gone in either direction, with numerous sources claiming to be privy to concrete evidence. One thing is for sure, no official announcements have been made from any of the parties involved. It appears as though this transfer saga will go down to the wire.