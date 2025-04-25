Nun’s Tearful Farewell to Pope Francis Breaks Vatican Rules

The passing of Pope Francis on 21 April 2025 sent ripples of grief across the globe, drawing millions to St. Peter's Basilica to honour the beloved pontiff.

Amid the solemnity, one moment stood out: an 81-year-old nun, Sister Geneviève Jeanningros, broke Vatican protocol by approaching the restricted area near the pope's coffin to weep and pray.

Typically reserved for cardinals and bishops, this sacred space was off-limits, yet officials allowed her to stay. Who is this French-Argentine nun, affectionately dubbed 'L'enfant terrible' by Francis, and why did the Vatican make an exception?

Discover Sister Geneviève's Unique Bond

Sister Geneviève, a member of the Little Sisters of Jesus, was no stranger to Pope Francis. Their friendship began in Argentina, where she worked with marginalised communities, mirroring Francis' own mission.

After moving to Rome, she lived in a circus caravan, visiting the pope every Wednesday, often bringing along transgender individuals or others from society's fringes to meet him. This reflected Francis' inclusive ethos, as he once called her a 'living example of the Gospel' for her work with the poor, according to edatv.news.

Her niece, Léonie Duquet, was a victim of Argentina's military dictatorship, adding a layer of shared history with Francis, who navigated that era as a Jesuit leader.

On 24 April 2025, as Francis lay in state, Sister Geneviève's grief overcame protocol. Clutching a green backpack, she crossed barriers to kneel by the simple wooden coffin, sobbing openly.

Posts on X captured the moment, with users like @CatholicSat noting her deep bond with the pope, calling it a 'testament to his humanity'. Vatican officials, recognising their closeness, permitted this breach, a rare exception for a figure known for challenging norms herself.

Understand the Vatican's Unprecedented Decision

The Vatican's decision to allow Sister Geneviève's approach wasn't just about sentiment—it reflected Francis' own legacy of breaking barriers. As the first Latin American pope, he simplified his funeral rites in 2024, opting for a single coffin over the traditional three to emphasise humility, per Yahoo News.

His wake, open to the public for three days, saw St. Peter's Basilica remain accessible overnight due to overwhelming turnout, with over a million mourners by 25 April 2025. Allowing Sister Geneviève to grieve publicly aligned with Francis' vision of a 'people's Church,' where compassion trumped formality.

Her presence also carried symbolic weight. Known for her work with Rome's Circus community and marginalised groups, she embodied Francis' call to serve the 'peripheries.'

Officials escorted her gently, ensuring she could pay respects without disruption. This act underscored the Vatican's respect for Francis' friendships, especially with those who shared his radical compassion.

Celebrate a Legacy of Compassion

Sister Geneviève's moment at the wake wasn't just a personal farewell, it was a powerful symbol of Pope Francis' papacy. From 2013 to 2025, he championed the poor, reformed the Vatican, and embraced the marginalised, earning the title 'people's pope.'

Her protocol-breaking act, allowed on 24 April 2025, mirrored his own disregard for rigid traditions, like choosing burial at Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore over St. Peter's crypt.

Sister Geneviève Jeanningros' emotional farewell to Pope Francis was more than a breach of protocol—it was a testament to a friendship rooted in shared faith and service. By allowing her to grieve by his side, the Vatican honoured Francis' legacy of putting people over pomp.