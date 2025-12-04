A new wave of explosive allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatens to reshape the narrative around the bloody 1990s East Coast–West Coast rap feud, detailing claims that may link him to the killing of Tupac Shakur and a host of dark secrets buried for decades.

For decades, the murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., Born Christopher Wallace, remained unsolved, wrapped in speculation, rivalries, and sorrow. The recently released documentary miniseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, streaming on Netflix since 02 December 2025, seeks to pull back the curtain on those events, combining interviews, archival journals, and taped testimonies to present a stark, incriminating account.

This article examines the gravest claims made by the documentary, and what is known factually today.

Alleged Bounty On Tupac: The $1 Million Claim

A former Crips gang member, Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, now charged for his alleged role in Tupac's 1996 murder, told investigators in 2008, and reiterated in the documentary, that Combs offered $1 million (£800,000) to kill Tupac and death-row executive Suge Knight.

During a proffer interview (non-testimony but admissions against interest), Davis claimed Combs addressed a room of gang members at a party and said he would 'give anything' for their deaths. On a separate occasion, he allegedly made the bounty explicit.

Legal investigations into Tupac's death have long stalled, but Davis's 2023 indictment marked the first time an individual was formally charged in the case. His trial is slated for 2026.

The docuseries includes copies of contemporaneous journals kept by former Bad Boy Records co-founder Kirk Burrowes, who claims the entries detail unusual expenses, including car rentals for travel from New York to Las Vegas in the days before the 1996 shooting.

Burrowes told filmmakers he recorded daily notes to 'keep track of everything', from business costs to personal dealings, and watched Combs shift from promoter to de facto powerbroker.

Despite the gravity of these allegations, no criminal charges have ever been filed against Combs in connection with Tupac's death. Police have repeatedly stated he is not considered a suspect.

Accusations Surrounding Biggie: Funeral Costs And Risky Moves

The documentary also revisits the death of The Notorious B.I.G., gunned down on 09 March 1997 in Los Angeles during heightened tensions between East and West Coast rappers. While no one has ever been convicted in the case, the film puts forward serious accusations against Combs.

Burrowes claims Combs coerced Wallace into staying in L.A. despite safety concerns, cancelling a planned London press tour to keep Biggie in hostile territory.

But perhaps the most shocking allegation concerns the funeral after Biggie's death. According to Burrowes, Combs arranged an extravagant New York funeral, but then billed the expenses to Biggie's estate, effectively making the deceased rapper 'pay' for his own send-off.

Burrowes further alleged that, after Biggie's death, Combs secretly attempted to alter the late rapper's contract to benefit his own label, a claim that led to litigation. Burrowes was reportedly dismissed from Bad Boy Records 90 days after refusing to comply.

The documentary contends these business manoeuvres mask betrayal, and paint Combs not as a friend mourning loss, but a calculating mogul exploiting tragedy.

Ayo… this new Diddy documentary on Netflix is WILD 😳



The amount of evil allegations being thrown Diddy’s way is insane. One dude in the doc even claims Diddy acted like he was going to cover Biggie’s funeral costs… then saw the price and charged it back to Biggie, making… pic.twitter.com/nf49hSo2Ti — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) December 2, 2025

Allegations Of Coercion, Exploitation And 'Freak-Offs'

Beyond the murders, the documentary outlines a broader portrait of systemic abuse, including coerced sex, manipulation, and alleged exploitation of women tied to Combs's inner circle.

Former member of the group Danity Kane, Aubrey O'Day, described an incident in Bad Boy studios that she says she cannot recall due to intoxication. She alleged that an affidavit from another individual said she was partially unclothed and assaulted. Her uncertain memory left a haunting question: 'Does this mean I was raped?' she asked.

Combs allegedly sent explicit emails to her at a time she was under contract, and she claimed she was later dropped from the group for refusing to 'participate sexually'.

The docuseries also features testimony from a former escort, who claims Combs hired her to engage in sexual encounters with another artist, allegedly under coercion and with substance-fueled events documented for entertainment.

Former associates describe a pattern of control: hidden cameras, 'freak-offs', drug-fuelled parties with alleged exploitation, and suppressed dissent. These revelations add to the grave charges the former mogul now faces in unrelated cases.

Legal Reality And Denials

It is crucial to note that despite the torrent of allegations, Combs has never been criminally charged for the deaths of Tupac or Biggie.

In a statement to the filmmakers, a spokesperson for Combs condemned the series as a 'one-sided hit piece,' arguing that much of the material, including archive footage, was used without authorisation.

Meanwhile, the only person formally charged to date in connection with Tupac's murder is Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, whose upcoming trial may yet shed further light.

Combs himself has consistently denied all involvement. In previous interviews, he dismissed rumours of a bounty, calling them 'nonsense.'

As for Biggie's death, the case remains officially unsolved, though critics argue that the documentary refocuses attention on long-ignored inconsistencies.

The documentary's gravity lies not simply in the lurid details but in the accumulation of dozens of testimonies, journals, recorded admissions, and survivor narratives that together depict a powerful man potentially addicted to control, willing to leverage violence, money, and fame to protect his empire.

The answers may yet reshape the legacy of one of hip-hop's most controversial figures.