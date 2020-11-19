Chicago R&B artist Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, is going through the worst complications of COVID-19 and needs prayers for his recovery.

In a statement published by ET Canada, the rapper's representative revealed that he is "currently battling severe COVID-19 health complications." Jeremih is "in the ICU on a ventilator to help him breathe."

"The COVID-19 condition he's experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions," the spokesperson said of the 33-year-old singer's health and acknowledged that "everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately, for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body."

"A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He's not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made," the spokesperson continued.

Jeremih's family wants "to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not be taken lightly." It is "important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP." They want to remind everyone that there is "no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others."

The family is also "very grateful for everyone who is praying" and asked for continued prayers for the singer. "Daily prayers to God" will mean a lot. They are also praying that Jeremih "starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."

Thank you for ðŸ™ðŸ¿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J November 16, 2020

News of the singer's battle with COVID-19 reached his fellow musicians Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Big Sean, and Toni Braxton. They too asked for prayers for his healing.

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him," the "Lonely" singer tweeted.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and heâ€™s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

KeepingÂ Jeremih in my prayers. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 15, 2020

"Pray for my boy @jeremih he's not doing good this covid s**t is real he's in ICU in Chicago," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and his fellow singer.

Jeremih's hospitalisation comes after COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surged with over 250,000 deaths recorded since the pandemic began in March.