Sara Bareilles took to social media to express her gratitude for being able to walk and breathe after her recovery from COVID-19.

The "Love Song" hitmaker surprised fans when she announced on Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19. However, she did not tell the public about it while she was battling the disease. Instead, she announced it with some good news about her recovery.

"Just wanted to check in. I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do. I had it, just so you know," Bareilles said, in a video that shows her walking around.

"I'm fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around," she continued. The singer closed her message with a reminder for everyone to take care of themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a follow up post, the 40-year-old "Waitress" star thanked everyone for their messages and concern and revealed that she had a mild case of COVID-19. She "had a couple of rough days" but promised that she is fine. She assured everyone that she is "totally fine and fully recovered" and reminded them again to stay safe.

Now, Bareilles is counting her blessings following the scary experience. To prove that she is back to her active self, the singer shared a video of her "wife material" dancing skills.

Bareilles is among the celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since recovered. She joined Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, "Bachelor" alum Colton Underwood, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and "Lost" actor Daniel Dae Kim, to name a few.

Bareilles' "Waitress" co-star, Gavin Creel, decided to self-isolate without getting tested for COVID-19. A few of their co-stars, on the other hand, had themselves tested and the results came back positive.