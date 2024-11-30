Returning to the workforce after a decade as a stay-at-home mum due to a divorce can be daunting. However, Jessica Jackson defied the odds to fulfil her dream of working outdoors. Her job, though risky, earns her $73,000 (£57,000) annually and has the potential to pay up to $100,000 (£78,000). Jackson, 37, climbs 300 feet in the air five days a week to service and fine-tune wind turbines in Bee County, Texas. As a wind turbine service technician for Vestas, she maintains and repairs turbine hydraulics, as well as electrical and mechanical systems.

After separating from her husband in 2019, Jackson faced difficulties finding a job without a bachelor's degree. Her ex-partner recommended her for a tower wiring installation role at Blattner Energy in northern Texas, which eventually led her to a position at Vestas in February 2020. While working as a wind technician, she enrolled in the University of Arizona's online bachelor's programme in environmental science and graduated in 2022.

Climbing Up Is The Hardest Part

Jackson carries 50 pounds of gear, including protective equipment such as a helmet, harness, gloves, and glasses, as she ascends narrow metal ladders on turbine towers, regardless of weather conditions. The climb, nearly the equivalent of 30 storeys, requires both physical stamina and mental resilience, but Jackson completes it in under 10 minutes.

Climbing the turbine tower "isn't as scary as you'd think," she told CNBC. "Once you're up there, you get to see the best views: you're watching birds fly, eagles, hawks... You get to see planes fly by. You get to see as far as you can see. It's beautiful." Jackson also shared how working on the farm and climbing towers daily helps her feel "stronger and healthier."

Safety is paramount in Jackson's profession. "Cutting any corners with safety could be the reason why I don't go home that day," she explained. "Once you're up there, you're in your office and ready to work. Everything else is easier." With wind turbine technician roles among those with the highest rates of workplace injuries, strict adherence to safety measures is essential. While Jackson acknowledges the challenges of the job, she finds it highly rewarding.

Fastest-Growing US Job Is Highly Underrated

The wind turbine technician role is the fastest-growing job in the US. With increasing investments in wind energy, employment in this sector is projected to grow by 60% between 2023 and 2033, creating an average of 2,100 new openings annually. Global investments in wind energy reached a record $76.7 billion (£60 billion) in 2023, spurring demand for technicians for new projects and ongoing maintenance of wind farms.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual pay for turbine technicians is $61,770 (£48,000). However, senior roles like lead technician positions at Vestas can earn close to $100,000 (£78,000) annually—a role Jackson aspires to attain. She described the profession as one of the few that lets you feel like "you are your own boss," offering control over earnings and career growth. Despite its benefits, Jackson believes the profession remains "underrated and overlooked."

A Career That Offers Longevity

Vestas' senior director of training operations, Vanessa Benedetti, highlighted that many employers in the wind energy sector do not require a bachelor's degree for technician-level roles. Instead, a "willingness to learn" is key. While some positions may require a two-year apprenticeship, companies like Vestas provide on-the-job training that covers technical procedures and safety protocols.

Benedetti also emphasised the longevity of careers in this sector. The average technician contract at Vestas lasts about 13 years, allowing employees to feel settled in their roles and communities.

Jackson plans to work well into her 70s and hopes to inspire others without college degrees to consider careers in wind energy. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, "This job gave me the chance to rebuild my life and provide for my kids while doing something I love. It's not just a career; it's a fresh start."