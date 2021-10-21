Orthodontists note that there has been a large increase in the number of adults getting braces in order to straighten their teeth. In 2019 figures from the British Orthodontic Society (BOC) indicated that the number of adults seeking orthodontic treatmentin the UK remained high. Around 75% of orthodontists have reported an increase in adult private patients. However with the complications that COVID-19 brought with it, the dental industry has as a result undergone some interesting changes. One of which was the improved ability to deliver beautiful smiles remotely.

Orthodontic treatment, usually with braces, is most often used to improve the appearance and alignment of protruding, crooked or crowded teeth. The use of braces, archwires, ligatures and other elements in conventional orthodontic treatment have been found to make dental hygiene difficult. Research subsequently has found that there has been an increase in the demand for plastic systems, as they are deemed to be more comfortable for the patient. Furthermore, the patients who make use of the clear aligner therapy have been found to consume less analgesics when compared with fixed appliances, a recent study found. Analgesics, commonly known as painkillers, are typically prescribed when patients experience pain and swelling. Side effects can range from constipation, dizziness, drowsiness to more severe symptoms in some patients. Having a treatment option that does not necessitate the use of extra medication is a logical step in the evolution of dentistry.

Making Dentistry Accessible

According to an independent patient watchdog, people are struggling to find dental treatment in all parts of England. The profession has been affected by EU dentists leaving the UK, making access to dental care that much more challenging. With a considerable number of individuals in the UK facing the twin crisis of access and affordability, calls for a radical rethink of the dental industry have been voiced by watchdogs. One such watchdog, Healthwatch, reported a 22% rise in calls and complaints about dentistry between January and March 2021. But how can teledentistry realistically aid the situation?

Teledentistry is a relatively new concept that has become mainstream, in part due to the effect of the pandemic. Traditionally, patients would make an appointment with their orthodontist or dental health provider in order to address a specific concern or have a general health assessment. This is no different when looking at the digital model of teledentistry. The only difference here is that the patient remains in the comfort of their home. Some common concerns patients have when making use of teledentistry include:

Noticing that their gums are bleeding

Painful wisdom teeth

The patient haven't seen an orthodontist in a while and want to gain insight on their overall mouth health

Patients are considering improving their smile and want to know what their options are for teeth aligners in the UK

There are whole groups of patients who may find it difficult to traditionally access the dental health care they need, due to geographical, financial and other barriers. Teledentistry and the use of innovative dental technology, such as clear teeth aligners, may help to bridge the access gap.

What Can Be Done Digitally?

The objective with a digital dental screening is to offer the patient advice and guidance to help them improve their oral health, early problem detection and offering guidance on options available. Teledentistry is not a replacement for a physical dental examination, but can play a vital role in making dentistry more accessible. It is estimated that up to 50% of patients do not regularly visit their orthodontist or dental health practitioner, however through teledentistry it is possible to build a dental history for patients. Through the use of photos, videos and reports dental conditions are detected and symptoms can be clarified. Patients seeking solutions for tooth straightening may find that UK dental practitioners are making increasing use of clear aligner treatment.

A Case for Clear Aligner Treatment

One of the major benefits clear aligner treatment offers both patient and orthodontist is that it is a completely remote service. For those conducting research into clear aligner treatment, resources like Smile Prep, can serve as a good starting point. While treatment plans may vary slightly depending on the brand and the patient's unique needs, in general, patients will receive an impression kit that will be sent to their specified address. This can be used to create a mould of the teeth. Once this is sent back to the provider, the aligners will be created and sent to the patient's address. Sometimes patients are asked to check-in, but this can be done remotely through photos that are uploaded to an app or website.

Some providers work with orthodontists while others have dedicated clinics patients can visit. In the provider clinic patients have the option of having a 3D scan of their teeth, which can be more accurate and help to remove the risk of human error. However, it's up to the patient if they prefer the convenience of at-home treatment or the traditional reassurance of visiting a dedicated clinic.

It is worth noting that clear aligner therapy is not a quick fix. On average, it can take between 3 to 12 months to correct misaligned teeth, depending on each patient's unique circumstances. Smaller adjustments may be faster, while more serious cases will require more time. Once treatment is complete patients will need to wear a retainer to prevent their teeth from slipping back to their original positions. Best results are obtained when following the orthodontist's recommendations closely.

Is There a Future for Teledentistry?

The adoption of teledentistry has increased markedly during the COVID-19 crisis. This enabled patients to safely discuss their dental problems and concerts with their orthodontist and dental health care providers from the comfort of their homes. In and of itself, the teledentistry model has greatly helped in bridging the access to care problem, despite global lockdowns and tightening regulations. Therefore, it is reasonable to think that the future of teledentistry is likely to hold more innovations that will further bridge the access to care gap, providing oral health care for everyone that needs it.