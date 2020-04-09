Now that people are staying indoors for a longer period of time unless it is absolutely necessary to step out for food and other essential, mobile device usage is seeing a significant upsurge. Thankfully, the internet is providing a gateway for entertainment through movie streaming, online gaming, and browsing. Moreover, it also allows individuals to communicate through social media and other apps. Therefore when one of these popular platforms go down, users are sure to notice instantly. Now a Google Cloud outage has reportedly affected Snapchat.

According to Variety, the official support account for the messaging service on Twitter confirmed that it is aware of the technical issue. The post read "We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight — we're looking into it."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare experts and government officials are reminding the public of the highly contagious nature of the virus. Thus, if possible, people are encouraged to avoid public places as much as possible.

To cope with the lack of actual social interaction, many are turning to teleconferencing, social media, and messaging apps. In fact, those who are working from home are using Zoom, Google Hangouts, and others. So far, the Snapchat downtime is affecting those in Europe and the parts of the United States. Last week the developer collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to introduce two new lenses to help with social distancing.

Another add-on lets users take a virtual tour of the WHO headquarters in Switzerland. "Whether it's by communicating with loved ones, playing games with friends, or staying informed, we are grateful for the opportunity to help people stay in touch during this time," as posted on Snapchat's social media channel. Now that the developers have pinpointed the cause, it won't be long before the app is up and running again.

Using Snapchat is just one of the many ways wherein technology helps with the prevention of COVID-19 infections. Earlier this week, some hospitals in the United States have started using FaceTime to allow parents of newborns to view their babies remotely. This is a temporary safety measure in place to minimise the risk of transmission until further notice.