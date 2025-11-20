Influencer Read Choi has posted a lengthy response addressing the series of accusations made against him recently in a TikTok video, which went viral for renewing allegations of predatory behaviour and hypocrisy over his long-standing 'celibacy' and 'faith-driven lifestyle' branding.

The clip, which quickly spread across TikTok, X and Instagram, accuses Choi of misleading followers through a cultivated religious persona while allegedly behaving inappropriately at an influencer event.

However, in his latest video, Choi has blasted his bashers with receipts, saying, 'I'm used to people lying about me.'

The Viral Clip That Reopened the Controversy

The latest scrutiny began after an influencer posted a TikTok questioning why Choi 'still has a platform' despite recurring allegations. The creator accused him of using his religious persona to gain trust while privately acting in ways that contradict his public messaging.

The video referenced incidents shared by women online and focused heavily on an alleged encounter at a Staccato event. According to the clip, Choi asked a woman to sleep with him, was rejected, then allegedly told others she had slept with him and two other men. The creator presented this story as evidence of manipulation, suggesting it stands in direct conflict with Choi's self-portrayal as celibate and morally disciplined.

Online discussions that followed questioned Choi's influence, the monetisation of religious content, and whether platforms should impose higher standards on creators who build audiences around faith. Additionally, there are videos alleging that he lied about his military status.

Choi Responds: 'I'm Done With The Lies'

After days of escalating criticism, Choi released a lengthy response video in which he denied the allegations and said he was accustomed to online false accusations. He described the new claims as the reason he decided to speak publicly, calling it his 'last word' on the matter.

Choi first addressed accusations that he fabricated his military background. He stated he was medically separated from the Navy due to prolonged QT, a heart arrhythmia, and displayed portions of his medical documents while withholding sensitive personal information.

He then turned to the Staccato event allegations. Choi rejected the claim that he was 'rejected' by a woman and retaliated by making up sexual rumours. Instead, he provided his version of events, asserting that the woman sought him out at the event and asked whether she should fly in to meet him.

He then told her he preferred they remain friends, but she later invited him to her hotel room, which he says he declined. She continued reaching out afterwards, including attempting to visit him in Los Angeles.

Choi added that the same woman later stated the rumour about them sleeping together 'was not true.' He also addressed a separate allegation claiming he spread herpes, saying he took a test the day before filming and shared the result, indicating he did not have the infection.

Influencer Says He Wants To Move On

Throughout his statement, Choi emphasised that he did not want apologies or further discussion. He described himself as a 'hypocritical Christian' who struggles with faith, mental health and personal shortcomings, but denied the behaviours alleged in the viral clip.

'I'm done with the lies. I'm done with the threats. I just want to move on,' he said, adding that he did not name individuals involved because he does not believe in encouraging harassment.

Choi urged his followers not to send hate to anyone mentioned in the online discourse and thanked supporters who 'did not believe the lies.' As of now, the influencer has not announced further statements, and the allegations raised in the viral TikTok remain unverified.