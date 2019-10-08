Manchester United isn't in their best form. If their current poor showing continues, United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears that he could be the first one to get axed. Reportedly, Solskjaer asked his players to level up their game if they wish the for him to continue his job at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer fears that if his team loses at home against Liverpool FC after the international break, United club authorities may ask him to leave the Red Devils. This season saw United's worst Premier League start in the last 30 years. After losing to Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday, Manchester United is now only two points above the relegation zone. After their Newcastle defeat, the United coach used the term "embarrassing" to describe how his boys played inside the pitch.

Just over a fortnight ago, Solskjaer got the public vote of confidence from Chief Executive Ed Woodward, after the team's financial results were made public. Woodward showed his support for the approach Solskjaer has been initiating to rebuild the United squad.

However, Solskjaer feels that such a vote of confidence is not enough, given that his team is performing far below expectations. The Norwegian's focus on youth is appreciated all over, but with the threat of relegation revolving around the club's future, things are not so smooth for the United manager.

While discussing matters related to his club's performance with his players, Solskjaer also mentioned the possibility of the flop players getting axed in case he gets sacked. He feels that the new manager might not support the United players as much as he does. Therefore, The Sun reports that he urged his players to improve their game as soon as possible.

Out of the last 23 games that Solskjaer managed for United, his club won only 5 of them. Remarkably, David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho were sacked even when the club's performance under them was relatively better than how they are doing now. Manchester United now sits on the 12th position on the Premier League table after playing 8 matches. They could only secure 9 points after winning just two games this season.