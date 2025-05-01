Job hunting these days isn't what it used to be. You might have the perfect resume packed with experience and skills, but a real person might never even see it if it doesn't make it past the company's applicant tracking system (ATS). These digital gatekeepers scan resumes for keywords, formatting, and specific details before passing them to a hiring manager. It can feel a little impersonal — like a robot judges your entire career before you even get a foot in the door.

That's where ATS-friendly resume builders come in. These handy tools are designed to help your resume look great and stay compatible with the algorithms scanning it. In this article, we'll look at some of the best options, breaking down how they work, what makes a resume ATS-friendly, and how you can increase your chances of landing an interview. If you've ever wondered why your applications seem to disappear into a black hole, this guide might just be what you need.

Novorésumé Resume Builder

If you're the kind of person who loves tweaking little details to make something truly your own, Novorésumé Resume Builder might be right up your alley. This resume builder is known for its strong customisation capabilities — letting you adjust colours, fonts, layouts, and even which sections appear on your resume. While the template selection is smaller (with 16 options total, split between free and premium), the real magic happens in the builder's easy-to-use customisation tools. They sit right at the top centre of the page, giving you quick control over your design choices. And if you're a premium user, you can access all the bells and whistles, including matching cover letters and multiple resume versions.

What's also cool is that Novorésumé has resume templates that support five different languages, which is helpful if you're job hunting internationally. There's also an AI Assistant feature, like a built-in ChatGPT for resumes, which helps guide you through the writing process — though it's still in Beta, it's smart to double-check what it suggests. On the content side, the My Content feature lets you build each section separately and decide what you want to include, but it won't tell you what should go there. That's where the AI Assistant comes in handy. As for pricing, you can build a basic one-page resume for free, but to unlock full features, you'll need to go premium, which starts at $19.99 a month.

While Novorésumé offers a clean, minimalist interface and real-time preview, it has some drawbacks. Users who aren't as comfortable with tech might find it a little tricky to navigate at first, and occasional lag or limited file formats (it only exports as PDFs) can be frustrating. Still, if you value design flexibility and a modern look—and don't mind investing in a premium plan for the good stuff—Novorésumé is worth checking out.

Resume.io

If you've ever stared at a blank resume template, wondering what to write, Resume.io might be your new best friend. It's designed to help you create a polished, ATS-friendly resume in just a few clicks—no design degree or writing expertise is required. The builder offers pre-written, professional content from certified writers, so instead of struggling to find the right words, you can easily drop in proven phrases and summaries that hiring managers want to see.

What makes Resume.io stand out is how it simplifies the whole process. Its AI features help you quickly generate formal, professional phrases to sound polished without overthinking. Plus, all their templates are ATS-friendly, so your resume won't get stuck in a digital black hole before a recruiter touches it. Once your resume's ready, you can even use their salary analyser to see if your job offer is as good as it looks because we're all hoping we'll get a little extra in that paycheck. Whether updating your resume or starting fresh, Resume.io makes it easy, fast, and less stressful.

Enhancv

Enhancv might be another resume-building tool you've been looking into. It's built to make your resume look good and sound sharp, too—with a built-in content checker that catches grammar mistakes, clichés, and awkward wording before a recruiter does. Plus, it analyses your wording and readability, offering content suggestions tailored to your job and experience.

One of the coolest features is resume tailoring. You can paste the job ad you're applying for and Enhancv will instantly compare it with your resume, flagging missing skills or experiences you should highlight. It even gives you a checklist of what else you want to include. When it comes to personalisation, Enhancv shines—offering 20+ professionally designed sections, from the usual Experience and Skills to more personal touches like Strengths, Books, and Quotes.

It makes showcasing your personality and achievements easy, fun, and genuinely memorable. With easy drag-and-drop tools, ATS-friendly formatting, and helpful built-in guidance, it's no wonder people have landed jobs at places like Google, Tesla, and Spotify using Enhancv.

VisualCV

VisualCV makes resume building surprisingly easy, thanks to its innovative blend of clean design and AI-powered features. The AI Resume Builder helps take the pressure off by quickly generating a polished, customised resume—perfect for anyone short on time or unsure where to start. No more stressing over formatting or trying to sound just right. Whether in tech, management, or engineering, there's a template designed to show off your skills in the best light.

What makes VisualCV stand out is how flexible and practical it is. You can create and manage multiple resume versions tailored for different job applications, keeping everything organised in one spot. It even tracks your results, letting you know when someone's viewed or downloaded your CV — a significant little confidence boost while you wait for responses.

Sharing is easy, too, with options to send a direct link or download a neat PDF. VisualCV also respects your privacy with multiple security settings, so you're always in control of your information. Add helpful feedback tools, and you'll have a result that makes job applications feel less stressful.

Jobscan

Jobscan takes a refreshingly honest approach to resume building—there are no hidden fees or frustrating paywalls when you're ready to do it yourself. You can create and download as many ATS-friendly resumes as you want; they are free. That's a rare find these days, and honestly, it makes the whole job search process feel a little less stressful.

What sets Jobscan apart is its understanding of those pesky Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) that filter resumes before a human sees them. While other builders focus on flashy designs, Jobscan zeroes in on what matters: getting your resume through the system and into a hiring manager's hands. The platform offers nine clean, professional templates designed to pass ATS scans so you won't get screened out accidentally because of a fancy font or tricky layout.

You can build your resume your way—whether starting from scratch if you're an old one or pulling info straight from your LinkedIn profile. Plus, it suggests job-specific skills to include based on your job title, making it easier to hit those key keywords employers are looking for. While some AI-generated summaries and bullet points are part of the paid version, there's still plenty of value in the free tools alone.

Wonderin.ai

Wonderin.ai is way faster than having a personal resume coach in your pocket. It takes the stress out of job hunting by using AI to instantly tailor your resume and cover letter to match each job description you're applying for—no more tweaking bullet points or rewording summaries. You plug in your details, and Wonderin's AI gets to work, creating a professional, customised resume that speaks the language of the job post.

What makes Wonderin.ai stand out is the streamlined and intuitive process. Whether starting from scratch or you're reading an old resume, you'll get real-time feedback and empowered enhancements that boost your chances of landing interviews. It's designed to help you stand out in a crowded market, offering job-specific resumes and cover letters that are polished and perfectly aligned with what hiring managers (and applicant tracking systems) are looking for.

The best part? It's incredibly easy to use. Just enter your work history, skills, and education, hit generate, and Wonderin.ai takes care of the rest. In minutes, you'll have an ATS-friendly, customised resume ready to send out—saving you time and hassle and hopefully getting you one step closer to that next opportunity.