Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to see some on-field leadership from Paul Pogba.

The 27-year old Frenchman has so far made only two appearances for his club since September because of a fractured foot.

Although there have been speculations about his future at Manchester, the chances of Pogba staying with the Red Devils are high. One of the reasons behind this might be the expected collapse of the transfer market because of the financial distress resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview, Solskjaer said, "Paul is one of the best midfielders in the world. He is a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch. Now that he is fit and training and available, I can see from his mentality and focus, that he is ready to play again. Whether that is for 45 minutes or 60, I don't know but gradually, over these next few months, we hope to work him back up to his best."

The last time Pogba donned Man United's jersey was on December 26 last year. While attempting a comeback from his injury, he ended up suffering a setback and eventually underwent foot surgery in January.

Manchester United is all set to resume their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. It has been more than three months since the ongoing season was halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Now that the season is about to resume, Solskjaer wants his French midfielder to make an impact.

According to the BBC, United's coaching panel was encouraged by the pairing of Pogba and Bruno Fernandes during last week's friendly against West Brom.

On the other hand, Scotland international Scott McTominay has been one of the best performers of the season for United. Alongside him, both Fred and Nemanja Matic are improving their performance. The midfield area, which was once a weakness for the club, has now become a strength.

Solskjaer claimed that all of these footballers are capable of playing a full season and it's a challenge for him to pick the right players for different games.

Manchester United is now fifth on the Premier League table with 45 points in 29 games. They are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Solskjaer's ultimate plan for this season would be to somehow finish in the top four. For that to happen, they must not lose another match from here on.